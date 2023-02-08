trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Bush to make rare appearance in DC marking 20th anniversary of AIDS program

by Lauren Sforza - 02/08/23 4:33 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/08/23 4:33 PM ET
Former President George W. Bush speaks with David Kramer, the Executive Director of the George W. Bush Institute, during “The Struggle for Freedom” event at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)

Former President George W. Bush is set to return to Washington, D.C. later this month in a rare appearance to mark the 20th anniversary of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Bush will be joined by his former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and the former president of Tanzania Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete on Feb. 24 at an event hosted by the George W. Bush Institute commemorating PEPFAR, a program that the State Department says has saved 25 million lives in fighting AIDS worldwide.

The trio will discuss how PEPFAR was established and how it has impacted the world, according to Bush’s press release.

Bush established the PEPFAR program in 2003 to help prevent the spread of HIV — which can turn into AIDS if not treated properly – and to care for those infected with the disease in other countries. The program now operates in 50 different countries has provided nearly 65 million people with HIV testing services, as well as treated more than 20 million people, according to the State Department.

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates will also be in attendance, along with with David Kramer, who is the executive director of the Bush Institute, to discuss the “success” of PEPFAR’s program model.

“PEPFAR is arguably the most successful U.S. foreign assistance program ever, having saved more than 25 million lives to date,” Kramer said in a statement. “PEPFAR has also strengthened health systems, emboldened democracies, supported economic growth, and advanced progress on human rights. Congress and the American people should continue to support PEPFAR until AIDS is no longer a threat.”

Former First Lady Laura Bush will also introduce two ambassadors from the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation during the event. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also deliver remarks virtually about this milestone, according to the release.

President Joe Biden during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address praised Bush for the PEPFAR program, saying that he believes the United States can follow Bush’s model with its treatment of cancer also.

“Twenty years ago, under the leadership of President Bush and countless advocates and champions, he undertook a bipartisan effort through PEPFAR to transform the global fight against HIV/AIDS.  It’s been a huge success,” he said. “He thought big.  He thought large.  He moved!”

“I believe we can do the same thing with cancer.  Let’s end cancer as we know it and cure some cancers once and for all,” he continued.

Tags AIDS Condoleezza Rice David Kramer George W. Bush George W. Bush HIV/AIDS Joe Biden PEPFAR State of the Union

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  2. Jim Jordan requests communications between Biden administration, social media ...
  3. Schumer: Biden ‘rope-a-doped’ Republicans into ‘trap’ on Social ...
  4. Haley pulls support from DeSantis in 2024 GOP primary poll
  5. Trump asked Twitter to take down ‘derogatory’ tweet from Chrissy ...
  6. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  7. Santos on Romney’s criticism: ‘It wasn’t very Mormon of him’
  8. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  9. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  10. Greene’s viral SOTU outfit was meant to echo Chinese spy balloon, her office ...
  11. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  12. Matt Gaetz quietly replaces Chip Roy on ‘weaponization’ panel
  13. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  14. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  15. What messages are Congress members sending with 1870 and crayon pins?
  16. 72 percent of viewers had positive reaction to Biden speech: CNN flash poll
  17. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  18. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
Load more

Video

See all Video