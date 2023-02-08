trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden says US-China relations have not been damaged by spy balloon incident

by Brett Samuels - 02/08/23 7:04 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 02/08/23 7:04 PM ET
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, after returning from an event in Baltimore on infrastructure. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden on Wednesday said he does not believe the U.S. shooting down a Chinese surveillance balloon will negatively impact relations between the two countries.

When asked in an interview with PBS NewsHour if relations have taken a hit, Biden flatly responded, “No.”

Biden said he has not spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping since it was reported that a Chinese balloon was hovering over the U.S. and the balloon was subsequently shot down over the weekend.

“But, look, I mean, the idea shooting down a balloon that’s gathering information over America and that makes relations worse?” Biden said, casting doubt on the idea.

“Look, I made it real clear to Xi Jinping that we’re going to compete fully with China, but we’re not looking for conflict. And that’s been the case so far,” Biden added.

The president added that his Chinese counterpart has “enormous problems” to deal with domestically, including an economy that is not flourishing and questions over whether Beijing supports Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden made brief mention of China during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, indirectly referencing the balloon incident.

“As we made clear last week, if China’s threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did,” Biden said.

In response, China said Wednesday it was smeared in the address, with a Foreign Ministry official saying the country is “opposed to defining the entire China-U.S. relationship in terms of competition.”

Biden has faced criticism from some Republicans for allowing the balloon to traverse much of the U.S. last week before the military finally shot it down near the coast of South Carolina. Biden has made clear and reiterated on Wednesday that he wanted to wait until it was safe to shoot down the balloon so that any debris did not damage property or endanger people.

Tags Biden Xi Jinping

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  2. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  3. Haley pulls support from DeSantis in 2024 GOP primary poll
  4. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  5. Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
  6. Jim Jordan requests communications between Biden administration, social media ...
  7. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  8. Schumer: Biden ‘rope-a-doped’ Republicans into ‘trap’ on Social ...
  9. 72 percent of viewers had positive reaction to Biden speech: CNN flash poll
  10. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  11. What messages are Congress members sending with 1870 and crayon pins?
  12. Trump asked Twitter to take down ‘derogatory’ tweet from Chrissy ...
  13. Netflix expands efforts to stop password sharing: Here’s what we know
  14. Santos on Romney’s criticism: ‘It wasn’t very Mormon of him’
  15. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  16. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  17. Democrats prop up Harris, Clinton for 2024 if Biden doesn’t run: poll
  18. Matt Gaetz quietly replaces Chip Roy on ‘weaponization’ panel
Load more

Video

See all Video