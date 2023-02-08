trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden says Putin ‘already lost Ukraine’

by Alex Gangitano - 02/08/23 8:13 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 02/08/23 8:13 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks at the construction site of the Hudson Tunnel Project, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

President Biden on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already lost Ukraine, adding that aid to Ukraine during the Russian invasion is open-ended.

“There’s no way that Putin is going to be able to—he’s already lost Ukraine,” he said. “He thought that if he invaded Ukraine, first of all, he’d get a welcome by every Russian speaker, they’d say, ‘come on in.’ Secondly, he thought what would happen is that NATO would collapse, NATO would not to do anything, they’d be afraid to act.”

“Go down the line, none of that’s happening,” he said in a PBS News Hour interview the day after he delivered the State of the Union address. 

Biden touted that NATO is coordinating in support for Ukraine, despite Putin thinking they wouldn’t.

His comments come after he stressed his support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion during the State of the Union and recognized Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., in the audience.

Biden also pushed back on criticism from a small group of Republican lawmakers who have suggested that too much U.S. assistance is going to Ukraine. PBS’s Judy Woodruff mentioned Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) specifically, who has suggested money spent in Ukraine should go to Americans, to which Biden audibly laughed.

“If these guys don’t want to help Ukraine, I get it, they don’t want to do that, but what are they going to do to when … Russia rolls across Ukraine or into Belarus or anywhere else?” he added.

When asked if aid to Ukraine is open ended, Biden replied, “yeah, it is.”

The first anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion will be on Feb. 24. Since then, U.S. military assistance to Ukraine has exceeded an estimated $28 billion.

Tags Biden Vladimir Putin

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  2. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  3. Haley pulls support from DeSantis in 2024 GOP primary poll
  4. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  5. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  6. What messages are Congress members sending with 1870 and crayon pins?
  7. Jim Jordan requests communications between Biden administration, social media ...
  8. Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
  9. Schumer: Biden ‘rope-a-doped’ Republicans into ‘trap’ on Social ...
  10. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  11. 72 percent of viewers had positive reaction to Biden speech: CNN flash poll
  12. Trump asked Twitter to take down ‘derogatory’ tweet from Chrissy ...
  13. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  14. Santos on Romney’s criticism: ‘It wasn’t very Mormon of him’
  15. Chris Wallace says Republicans played into Biden’s hands with heckling
  16. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  17. Democrats prop up Harris, Clinton for 2024 if Biden doesn’t run: poll
  18. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
Load more

Video

See all Video