Trump’s former national security adviser subpoenaed in special counsel probe: report

by Julia Shapero - 02/09/23 9:43 PM ET
Former national security adviser Robert O’Brien has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating former President Trump, CNN reported on Thursday.

O’Brien, who served under Trump from September 2019 through the end of his presidency, was reportedly asked for information in connection with both the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified materials and its probe into the former president’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to CNN.

Reports also emerged Thursday that special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed in November to head up the investigations into Trump, had subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence.

O’Brien reportedly considered resigning in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot, as several other members of the national security team stepped down. However, he ultimately stayed on for the final weeks of the Trump administration.

In the immediate aftermath of the event, O’Brien defended Pence, who notably refused Trump’s requests to block the certification of the 2020 election.

“I just spoke with Vice President Pence. He is a genuinely fine and decent man,” O’Brien tweeted at the time. “He exhibited courage today as he did at the Capitol on 9/11 as a Congressman. I am proud to serve with him.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

