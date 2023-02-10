trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

National Archives apologizes for asking people to cover up anti-abortion messages

by Caroline Vakil - 02/10/23 11:22 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 02/10/23 11:22 AM ET
iStock
A copy of the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. The handwritten document is on display at on display at the National Archives Building in Washington.

The National Archives and Smithsonian apologized this week after several museums asked March for Life participants to cover or remove attire displaying anti-abortion messages.

The actions by officials at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) was particularly notable since it houses documents enshrining free speech as a fundamental right in the United States.

“As the home to the original Constitution and Bill of Rights, which enshrine the rights of free speech and religion, we sincerely apologize for this occurrence,” NARA said in a statement released on Friday.

“NARA policy expressly allows all visitors to wear t-shirts, hats, buttons, etc. that display protest language, including religious and political speech. We are actively investigating to determine what happened,” NARA said. 

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), which is led by chief counsel and former Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday connected to the issue.

The suit alleged that several people who had participated in the annual March for Life rally and subsequently entered the museum while wearing messages such as “Pro-Life” and “Love Saves Lives” were told to cover or remove their attire.

In its statement, NARA said security officials eventually stopped asking people to cover up the messages.

“Early indications are that our security officers quickly corrected their actions and, from that point forward, all visitors were permitted to enter our facility without needing to remove or cover their attire. We have reminded all of our security officers at our facilities across the country of the rights of visitors in this regard,” it said in its statement.

The ACLJ’s lawsuit against NARA came two days after the center filed a similar lawsuit against the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. 

That lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, alleges that participants in the March for Life event “were subjected to a pattern of ongoing misconduct by at least five different staff, personnel, employees and/or security guards of NASM … which included targeting, harassment, discrimination and, ultimately, eviction from NASM simply because they wore blue hats with the inscription, ‘Rosary Pro-Life.’”

The Smithsonian, likewise, apologized for the incident at the National Air and Space Museum, saying in a statement that “a security officer mistakenly told young visitors that their pro-life hats were not permitted in the museum. Asking visitors to remove hats and clothing is not in keeping with our policy or protocols. We provided immediate retraining to prevent a re-occurrence of this kind of error.”

“The Smithsonian welcomes all visitors without regard to their beliefs. We do not deny access to our museums based on the messages on visitors’ clothing,” the Smithsonian added.

Tags Jay Sekulow March for life National Archives Smithsonian

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chinese spy balloon revelations raise stakes for US response
  2. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  3. White House says Biden won’t do Super Bowl interview, blames Fox
  4. Former acting Defense chief under Trump calls for military budget to be cut in ...
  5. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  6. GOP races from Medicare, Social Security third rail
  7. GOP senators sympathetic to Romney’s call for Santos to resign
  8. Sports betting has risen tenfold in three years. Addiction experts fear the ...
  9. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  10. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  11. Will logistics be Russia’s undoing in Ukraine?
  12. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  13. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  14. Santos had bad checks theft charge expunged in Pennsylvania in 2017: lawyer
  15. CDC adds COVID vaccine to routine immunization schedule for kids, adults
  16. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  17. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  18. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
Load more

Video

See all Video