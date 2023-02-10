trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to governors: Focus on implementing what administration has already done

by Alex Gangitano - 02/10/23 12:22 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 02/10/23 12:22 PM ET
(AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration’s plans to lower prescription drug costs and protect Social Security and Medicare, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Jones Elementary School in Joliet, Ill. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

President Biden on Friday focused on implementing his agenda over the past two years during a meeting with governors from both sides of the aisle, calling for governors to focus on the work that has already been done as he faces a divided Congress.

“One of the things we have to do this year is we have, in a sense, almost too much to work with because we got to get done what we already passed, not even talking about new legislation, just what has already been passed,” he said during the National Governors Association (NGA) winter meeting at the White House.

The president is working with a divided Congress for the first time in his presidency, and passing anything from his agenda will be an uphill battle in the GOP-controlled House.

“I think we have a lot to cover and, quite frankly I think the success for all of us, Democrats and Republicans, is in part going to be measured by not what else we get done or pass but whether we’re able to implement what we’ve already done,” Biden said.

The president in the meeting touted the infrastructure bill and CHIPs and Science Act, which both passed with bipartisan support. He focused on the importance of working across the aisle in his remarks, echoing his State of the Union address earlier this week, which called for Congress to act on policies that can get support from Democrats and Republicans.

“I just think that one of the things that we have a chance to do this year is disprove that … we’re just a broken system, that we’re just divided, just based on extremes in both parties and we can’t get anything done,” Biden said.

He also said that while a lot of legislation has been passed, “I think we have to finish the job.” The president said he wants to “finish the job” a dozen times in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, giving a nod to an expected reelection bid.

Thirty-seven governors from states and U.S. territories attended the meeting on Friday. Biden joked with the group that legislation over the last two years, notably the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill, has sent almost too much funding to states.

“I know it’s a problem having to deal with all the money we’re sending you, I understand that,” he said.

Vice President Harris acknowledged the investments made to combat climate change from the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as the infrastructure law.

“We delivered on many of these needs by making transformative investments … and it includes our work to implement the largest investment in climate in our nation’s history. We calculate that — in addition to $370 billion that was part of the Inflation Reduction Act — overall we’re probably looking at about $1 trillion that will hit the streets of America,” Harris said.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R), who is the vice chair of the NGA, told Biden and Harris at the meeting that he is in a room full of “the get stuff done caucus.”

“Governors get stuff done,” Cox said.

Tags Biden Joe Biden Spencer Cox

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chinese spy balloon revelations raise stakes for US response
  2. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  3. Former acting Defense chief under Trump calls for military budget to be cut in ...
  4. GOP senators sympathetic to Romney’s call for Santos to resign
  5. GOP races from Medicare, Social Security third rail
  6. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  7. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  8. Sports betting has risen tenfold in three years. Addiction experts fear the ...
  9. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  10. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  11. Will logistics be Russia’s undoing in Ukraine?
  12. CDC adds COVID vaccine to routine immunization schedule for kids, adults
  13. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  14. Santos had bad checks theft charge expunged in Pennsylvania in 2017: lawyer
  15. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  16. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  17. Who is former FBI agent Nicole Parker testifying in first House ...
  18. McConnell says sunsetting Social Security, Medicare is a ‘Rick Scott ...
Load more

Video

See all Video