Trump touts Pence as ‘honorable man’ in light of special counsel subpoena

by Julia Shapero - 02/10/23 6:04 PM ET
Former President Trump (left) speaks at a campaign event on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Vice President Mike Pence (right) was subpoenaed by the DOJ special counsel investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon/Erin Schaff/The New York Times/AP Pool)

Former President Trump touted former Vice President Mike Pence as an “honorable man” on Friday, following reports that Pence had received a subpoena from the Department of Justice’s special counsel investigating Trump on multiple fronts.

“Mike Pence is an honorable man,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Digital on Friday.

Trump’s remarks come one day after reports emerged that Special Counsel Jack Smith had subpoenaed his former vice president. 

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations into the former president, including his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and his handling of classified materials.

According to CNN, the subpoena requested documents and testimony related to Smith’s probe into the events of Jan. 6.

Pence notably defied Trump’s request to block the certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, leading the former president to tweet that “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done,” as rioters stormed the Capitol.

Despite their rocky history, Trump has recently come to Pence’s defense after classified materials were also discovered at the former vice president’s home in Indiana.

“Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. 

Pence brought in outside counsel to check for classified documents last month, as President Biden faced his own scandal over misplaced classified materials.

Lawyers found “a small number of documents that could potentially contain sensitive or classified information” in Pence’s records that were promptly turned over to the FBI.

Another classified document was found by federal investigators who searched Pence’s home on Friday.

