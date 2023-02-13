Americans’ views of Biden largely unchanged after State of the Union: survey

Some Americans’ views of President Biden have remained largely unchanged after he delivered his State of the Union address last week, according to a Morning Consult survey.

The new poll, published Monday, found that 46 percent of respondents disagreed with the statement that Biden has kept his promises during his 2020 campaign, while 39 percent of those surveyed agreed that Biden has kept his promises.

In a similar survey published earlier this month, 46 percent of respondents said that Biden has not kept the promises he made during his 2020 campaign, while 39 percent said he has.

Forty-four percent of respondents approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 53 percent of those surveyed disapprove of Biden’s handling of the position.

In comparison, 52 percent of respondents said in the previous poll that they disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, while 45 percent of those surveyed said they approve of the job Biden has done as president.

The Morning Consult survey was conducted from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12 with a total of 2,009 respondents participating in the survey. The survey’s margin of error is 2 percentage points.

When asked about Biden’s handling of current issues, 49 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s handling of protecting Medicare and Social Security, while 30 percent of those surveyed disagreed, according to the poll.

In the previous survey, 48 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s handling of protecting Medicare and Social Security, while 40 percent of those surveyed disapproved of Biden’s handling of the issue.

The new poll comes after Biden delivered his State of the Union address last week, in which he spoke about a variety of issues such as police reform and the current state of the economy. Biden also sparred with the Republican Party over some members’ proposed plans to sunset Social Security and Medicare.

Biden’s remarks led Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who proposed the Social Security-Medicare initiative, to invite Biden to debate the issue while the president was in his home state last week.

“Since you can’t stop talking about me and lying to Floridians about Social Security and Medicare, I’m sure you’ll accept my invitation to debate the issue,” Scott wrote on Twitter. “I’ll be back in Florida tonight. You pick the time and place.”