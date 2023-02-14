trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden administration announces $231M to fund red-flag laws, other gun violence prevention

by Alex Gangitano - 02/14/23 1:46 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 02/14/23 1:46 PM ET
AP-Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden applauded the Senate for advancing a bill to curb gun legislation.

President Biden announced on Tuesday that the Department of Justice will give more than $231 million to states for crisis intervention projects, such as red-flag programs, in an effort to reduce gun violence.

The president marked the five-year anniversary of the 2018 Parkland shooting, in which a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school, with the new funding announcement. Biden said in a statement that extreme risk protection orders, or so-called red-flag laws, “could potentially have stopped shooters in Parkland and other tragedies.”

Biden has long championed red-flag laws, which allow a judge to take away a firearm from someone based on the suspicion that the owner could use it to harm themselves or others.

Family members, police or doctors, have to petition the court to take away the firearm, an action that can result in police removing it for up to a year. The 19-year-old Parkland shooter was known to have red flags against him, including having been tipped off to the FBI and having been the subject of multiple 911 calls.

The $231 million will go to 49 states, territories and Washington, D.C., to help them create and implement such programs as well as mental health and substance use treatment courts and veterans’ treatment courts. 

The funding comes by way of the bipartisan gun safety bill, which Biden signed into law in June. The bill allocated $750 million to help states administer red-flag laws and other intervention programs, and it includes funding for mental health treatment.

The laws “allow family members, health care providers, school officials, and law enforcement officers to seek a court determination that a person is a danger to themselves or others, and then temporarily prevent that person from accessing a firearm,” Biden said on Tuesday. 

“Red flag laws, however, only save lives if community members effectively use this tool. Today’s announcement gives states funding to educate the public about extreme risk protection orders and train law enforcement and other officials regarding this intervention,” he added.

Biden also renewed his calls for Congress to pass legislation that would ban assault weapons, require background checks on all gun sales, and eliminate “immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets.”

“We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to continue to act,” Biden said.

Tags Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  2. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  3. Feinstein announces retirement at end of term
  4. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  5. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  6. White House: No indication objects were part of China spy program
  7. US military missed Lake Huron object with first missile strike
  8. Bolton says Haley is ‘really running for vice president’
  9. Democrat who nearly unseated Boebert launches 2024 bid against her
  10. Administration scrambles to quell Congress’s frustration over balloon, UFOs 
  11. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  12. Republican FTC commissioner will resign, slams Democratic chair
  13. Biden hits 100 judicial confirmations, outpacing Trump and Obama
  14. Watch live: White House press briefing
  15. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  16. Lawmakers demand Biden address nation on UFO incursions
  17. Exclusive: Mike Pompeo — Biden has caused ‘global shame’ with spy balloon ...
  18. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
Load more

Video

See all Video