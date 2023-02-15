Biden to warn GOP proposals will add $3T to nation’s debt

President Biden on Wednesday will warn that proposals from Republicans in Congress would add another $3 trillion to the debt over 10 years, touting that his own budget will “invest in America.”

“Let’s be crystal clear about what’s happening. If you add up all the proposals that my Republican friends in Congress have offered so far, they would add another $3 trillion to the debt over 10 years,” Biden plans to say, according to prepared remarks released by the White House.

The president will travel later on Wednesday to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 26 in Lanham, Md., for to deliver remarks focused on reducing the deficit.

“When I introduce my budget in a few weeks, you’ll see that people making less than $400,000 a year will not see a single penny increase in taxes, nor have they for the past 2 years,” Biden will say. “You’ll see that my budget will invest in America, lower costs and protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, while cutting the deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years.”

Biden is expected to release his budget on March 9 and has called for Republicans in Congress to do the same.

The president also warned about the $3 trillion price tag on GOP proposals in remarks on Tuesday at the National Association of Counties Conference in Washington. He pointed to some Republicans’ calls to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, which allowed for Medicare to negotiate drug prices, as ways they would add to the deficit.

Also in those remarks, Biden called Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) “a decent guy” who has “a tough job” ahead of him as he works to negotiate over a potential fight over the country’s debt ceiling.

The president and the Speaker met earlier this month to begin talks on how to avoid a government default, although neither side made any commitments. McCarthy is now reportedly working to find a compromise with the multiple camps of the Republican caucus to get enough votes to raise the debt ceiling and tie it to spending cuts.