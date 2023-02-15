trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to warn GOP proposals will add $3T to nation’s debt

by Alex Gangitano - 02/15/23 10:09 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 02/15/23 10:09 AM ET
File – President Joe Biden speaks at the National Association of Counties 2023 Legislative Conference in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden on Wednesday will warn that proposals from Republicans in Congress would add another $3 trillion to the debt over 10 years, touting that his own budget will “invest in America.”

“Let’s be crystal clear about what’s happening. If you add up all the proposals that my Republican friends in Congress have offered so far, they would add another $3 trillion to the debt over 10 years,” Biden plans to say, according to prepared remarks released by the White House.

The president will travel later on Wednesday to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 26 in Lanham, Md., for to deliver remarks focused on reducing the deficit. 

“When I introduce my budget in a few weeks, you’ll see that people making less than $400,000 a year will not see a single penny increase in taxes, nor have they for the past 2 years,” Biden will say. “You’ll see that my budget will invest in America, lower costs and protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, while cutting the deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years.”

Biden is expected to release his budget on March 9 and has called for Republicans in Congress to do the same.

The president also warned about the $3 trillion price tag on GOP proposals in remarks on Tuesday at the National Association of Counties Conference in Washington.  He pointed to some Republicans’ calls to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, which allowed for Medicare to negotiate drug prices, as ways they would add to the deficit. 

Also in those remarks, Biden called Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) “a decent guy” who has “a tough job” ahead of him as he works to negotiate over a potential fight over the country’s debt ceiling.

The president and the Speaker met earlier this month to begin talks on how to avoid a government default, although neither side made any commitments. McCarthy is now reportedly working to find a compromise with the multiple camps of the Republican caucus to get enough votes to raise the debt ceiling and tie it to spending cuts.

Tags Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Distrust over GOP plans for Social Security, Medicare marks rocky start to ...
  2. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  3. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  4. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  5. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  6. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  7. Super Bowl snub is latest dust-up between White House, Fox News
  8. Pence plots unusual legal strategy in fight against subpoena
  9. Special counsel alleges crime to compel testimony from Trump lawyer
  10. Senate Republicans fear Trump repeat as 2024 field emerges  
  11. Club for Growth defends Rick Scott from McConnell’s ‘false attacks’
  12. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  13. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  14. ‘Victorian’ school dress codes may be doomed
  15. Texas city sits atop new ranking of safest cities
  16. GOP polling shows Jim Justice could beat Joe Manchin in 2024 Senate race
  17. China threatens ‘countermeasures’ against US entities over balloon’s ...
  18. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
Load more

Video

See all Video