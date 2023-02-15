trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

House Republicans ask FBI to investigate Biden appointee over potential Espionage Act violations

by Julia Mueller - 02/15/23 6:54 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/15/23 6:54 PM ET
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., left, confers with Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, as the House Judiciary Committee holds its first meeting under the Republican majority, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Republicans are asking the FBI to investigate and report to Congress about President Biden’s appointee to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Dominic Ng, over potential Espionage Act violations, according to a new letter.

Led by Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas), the six lawmakers accuse Biden of appointing “an individual with existing Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ties,” alleging that Ng — the chairman and CEO of the California-based East West Bank — has worked for two Chinese intelligence operations front groups. 

“The Biden Administration has allowed the CCP to infiltrate the third-party sector and, consequently, political leaders that have existing relationships to these groups and are privy to U.S. intelligence,” the letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray reads. 

“Further encroachments cannot be tolerated, and we request the FBI investigate and provide a report to Congress on the extent of Mr. Ng’s knowledge of sensitive information, as well as any potential violations of the Espionage Act,” it adds. 

Republican Reps. Tom Tiffany (Wis.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Ben Cline (Va.), Doug LaMalfa (Calif.), and Keith Self (Texas) signed on to Gooden’s letter. 

The Daily Caller News Foundation, which first reported on the letter, said it found in an investigation that Ng was the executive director of the China Overseas Exchange Association and currently works as executive director of the China Overseas Friendship Association, both of which they allege are front groups for the United Front Work Department.

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission has said China uses “friendship” associations as part of “what it calls ‘United Front’ work to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party.”

The House Republicans’ letter to Wray argues that the Biden administration should take “immediate steps” to evaluate and address “this lack of scrutiny” in Ng’s appointment.

Assuming the chair role could “expose Mr. Ng and potentially our nation’s secrets to numerous CCP officials and possible intelligence operatives,” the letter says. 

Biden in July of last year appointed Ng to chair the international APEC during the United States’s host year in 2023, after he was appointed months earlier as a U.S. member of APEC’s Business Advisory Council.

Tags Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Biden China Overseas Exchange Association China Overseas Friendship Association Christopher Wray Dominic Ng Espionage Act Federal Bureau of Investigation House Republicans Lance Gooden U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission United Front Work Department

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  2. Judge denies Trump’s offer to give DNA in E. Jean Carroll case, calling it ...
  3. How China’s spy balloon spurred a rapid shift in US sky patrol
  4. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  5. Americans’ dissatisfaction with gun laws at new high: Gallup poll
  6. Trump attacks Haley on Medicare, Social Security cuts
  7. White House hits GOP for ‘partisan publicity stunts’ ahead of McCarthy-led ...
  8. Two Democrats want McConnell’s 2011 debt-ceiling fix proposal to be adopted
  9. Haley calls for ‘mental competency tests’ for politicians over 75
  10. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  11. Michigan State student who survived high school shooting says system failed her
  12. CBO warns of sharp uptick in Social Security, Medicare spending
  13. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  14. See a string of lights in the sky? What it is, and when you could see them again
  15. Frustration builds over response to Ohio train derailment as officials urge ...
  16. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  17. Distrust over GOP plans for Social Security, Medicare marks rocky start to ...
  18. White House weighs possibility of Biden addressing UFOs
Load more

Video

See all Video