FBI searched Biden documents at University of Delaware: report

The FBI searched the University of Delaware twice in recent weeks as part of its investigation into President Biden’s handling of classified documents, according to a new CNN report.

The searches were reportedly conducted on two different days and with the Biden’s team’s cooperation — and the materials retrieved did not appear to have classified markings, CNN reported, citing an anonymous source.

Documents with classified markings were found in a handful of prior discoveries at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home and in a Washington, D.C., office he’d previously used, dating from his time in the Senate and as vice president.

The findings spurred the Department of Justice (DOJ) to appoint a special counsel to probe Biden’s document handling, and the reported searches at the president’s alma mater come after Republicans called for the DOJ to look at a trove of senatorial papers Biden donated to the University of Delaware.

The school’s special collections wing boasts “more than 1,850 boxes of archival records from the President’s Senate career” donated back in 2012 but notes on its site that it has barred public access to the papers until “they have been properly processed and archived.”

According to CNN, the FBI searched both the senatorial records and a separate batch of documents donated by Biden more recently.

The recent document discoveries have put Biden under scrutiny from Republicans in particular. They have called the administration hypocritical after its critiques of former President Trump for hundreds of classified documents found in an FBI search of his Florida home and club last year. A special counsel was also appointed in Trump’s case.