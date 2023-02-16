trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to deliver address on aerial objects

by Alex Gangitano - 02/16/23 1:14 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 02/16/23 1:14 PM ET

President Biden on Thursday is set to deliver remarks on the U.S. military’s shooting down of unidentified aerial objects that were brought down over the weekend.

The remarks, slated for 2 p.m. from the White House, come amid growing calls from lawmakers for the president to publicly address the unprecedented situation.

Three objects were shot down by the U.S. military roughly one week after the U.S. downed a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The White House on Tuesday said that they don’t have an indication that the three objects were part of China’s spy program and said the leading explanation is they were tied to a benign or commercial entity.

White House aides were weighing whether to have the president make a public speech about the objects while Republicans have been critical of the president for not being communicative enough with the public on the issue.

The president received his annual physical on Thursday. He leaves for Poland next week for a trip to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

The Biden administration is still working to recover the debris of the objects from the weekend, which the administration said is difficult considering the tough locations and harsh weather conditions. The first object was shot down on Friday off the northern coast of Alaska, the second was shot down on Saturday over frozen territory in northern Canada, and the third was shot down on Sunday over Lake Huron.

Tags Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  2. Fetterman hospitalized to be treated for clinical depression
  3. Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations: The complete list so far
  4. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  5. Gallego leads Sinema, Republican candidates in potential Arizona Senate ...
  6. The new red wave is already here
  7. Georgia grand jury in Trump election probe reports at least one witness may ...
  8. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  9. FEC presses Santos to identify campaign treasurer
  10. Russia’s appetite may extend beyond Ukraine
  11. Train carrying hazardous materials derails outside Detroit
  12. Russian warplanes fly near Alaskan airspace second time in two days
  13. Nikki Haley blasts Don Lemon for ‘sexist’ comments about women’s ...
  14. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  15. Joe Biden’s China problem just got a whole lot worse
  16. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  17. Biden signs executive order to address racial inequity
  18. Ten Republican senators hosting fundraiser for Banks’ Senate bid
Load more

Video

See all Video