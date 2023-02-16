Biden to deliver address on aerial objects

President Biden on Thursday is set to deliver remarks on the U.S. military’s shooting down of unidentified aerial objects that were brought down over the weekend.

The remarks, slated for 2 p.m. from the White House, come amid growing calls from lawmakers for the president to publicly address the unprecedented situation.

Three objects were shot down by the U.S. military roughly one week after the U.S. downed a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The White House on Tuesday said that they don’t have an indication that the three objects were part of China’s spy program and said the leading explanation is they were tied to a benign or commercial entity.

White House aides were weighing whether to have the president make a public speech about the objects while Republicans have been critical of the president for not being communicative enough with the public on the issue.

The president received his annual physical on Thursday. He leaves for Poland next week for a trip to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

The Biden administration is still working to recover the debris of the objects from the weekend, which the administration said is difficult considering the tough locations and harsh weather conditions. The first object was shot down on Friday off the northern coast of Alaska, the second was shot down on Saturday over frozen territory in northern Canada, and the third was shot down on Sunday over Lake Huron.