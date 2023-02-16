trending:

Administration

More Americans satisfied with the way things are going in US: poll

by Julia Mueller - 02/16/23 1:44 PM ET
The American flag is seen at half-staff with the Capitol in the distance. Lawmakers held a moment of silence on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 in memory of the victims killed during a fatal mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Nearly a third of Americans in a new poll say they’re satisfied with the way things are going in the United States, an 11-point uptick from a poll taken just before the November midterm elections.

A new Quinnipiac University poll, released Thursday, found that 30 percent of Americans are satisfied with the state of the nation, up from 19 percent in a Nov. 2, 2022 poll — though just 4 percent of that share say they’re “very” satisfied.

More than two-thirds say they’re dissatisfied (69 percent) with the way things are going, of which 41 percent report being “very” dissatisfied. 

The uptick in Americans saying they’re satisfied with the nation’s status matches a Gallup poll released late last month which found that the percentage of U.S. adults expressing dissatisfaction with the country was on the decline. 

The Quinnipiac poll, conducted Feb. 9-14, was notably taken in the wake of President Biden’s sweeping State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, during which members of the GOP heckled the president as he tackled topics like Social Security. 

Biden pulled in a 38 percent favorability rating on the poll and a 40 percent job approval rating, compared to 54 percent who view him unfavorably and 54 percent who disapprove of his job performance. 

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,580 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. For the subset of 1,429 registered voters, the margin of error was plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

