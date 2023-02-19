trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to mark one year of Russia-Ukraine war in Poland

by Alex Gangitano - 02/19/23 6:00 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 02/19/23 6:00 AM ET
Joe Biden gestures at a podium as he speaks in front of flags which are blurred in the background.
Associated Press/Petr David Josek
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Biden is in Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip to Europe as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine’s defense.

President Biden is set to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine with a high-stakes trip to Poland as the war is widely expected to drag on.

Biden will be in the same place he was last year when he told the world from Warsaw that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot “remain in power” after visiting refugees near the front lines.

Since then, the president has maintained his leadership among NATO allies when it comes to aid to Ukraine, totaling in the billions. He also hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, a remarkable showing of the two leaders as the world attempts to ice out and thus punish Putin.

But the trip this year also comes with new hurdles facing Biden, namely a divided Congress in which a newly controlled Republican House may threaten unequivocal aid to Kyiv as the war drags into its second year.

“Biden’s leadership created a European dependency on the United States, which will increasingly raise questions the longer this war goes on about how committed should we be, in terms of what is required to keep the Ukrainian military flush and not only able to defend its gains, but new ones,” said Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden intends to send “a strong message of solidarity” during his trip to Poland early in the week.

The president is scheduled to leave Washington on Monday and arrive in Warsaw on Tuesday. He will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda before delivering remarks on Tuesday evening Polish time, where he will make clear the U.S. will stand with Ukraine for “as long as it takes,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

On Wednesday, Biden will meet with the Bucharest Nine, which consists of members of NATO’s eastern flank: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

“Helping Ukraine defend itself is clearly one very important objective but President Biden and his administration has a very clear objective to prevent the conflict from escalating further. A war in Ukraine is tragic and horrific, but a wider war in Europe would be truly, totally catastrophic for everyone,” said Sean Monaghan, a visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Kirby said Biden’s only scheduled travel is to Warsaw, appearing to nix the possibility that he will cross the border into Ukraine at any point. The president is expected to thank the Polish government and people for their financial and military commitments over the past year, as well as their welcoming of more than 1 million refugees from Ukraine.

“Last time he was in Warsaw, he was out there meeting Ukrainian refugees and shaking hands. He’s a kind of self-starred man of the people. I think he’s much more comfortable on the front lines in Warsaw than he is in the back rooms sipping Cava with the elites at the Munich Security Conference,” he said.

During his trip in March, Biden’s meeting with Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian invasion were largely attributed at the time to his more angry tone during his landmark speech hours later. When he blasted Putin in his remarks, the White House scrambled to walk back those comments and said it was a human reaction to what he had seen and heard earlier.

Miller noted, though, the security and political implications for the president if he crosses into Ukraine at all.

“The president’s decision to go to Ukraine, to actually go, now that’s a matter of security. It’s also a matter of politics. It would demonstrate a degree of boldness and commitment for an 80-year-old guy who within the next several weeks is going to probably announce his determination to run for a second term,” he said, noting Biden’s expected reelection plans.

Biden last month committed to sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, marking a significant turn for the Biden administration that had previously argued they would be of little benefit to Ukraine. Since the start of the war, the U.S. has sent over $24 billion in security assistance to help Kyiv.

Recent polling showed that 48 percent of Americans support sending weapons to Ukraine, a significant drop from 60 percent support in May 2022. When it came to sending government funds to Ukraine, 38 percent said they supported it and 38 percent opposed it.

Monaghan argued that now, with a more “fragile situation in Congress” and an election coming up in 2024, there are “two headwinds” for Biden’s trip to Poland this week — getting Poland and other NATO allies to provide more assistance and also convincing lawmakers at home to continue to support Ukraine.

“So this, for President Biden, should play well in Eastern Europe, it should play well at home. Those are the hurdles he has to tackle,” Monaghan said.

The president’s last visit to Poland was only one month into the invasion. The crux of his major speech — aside from saying Putin can’t remain in power — was that the U.S. will support Ukraine for the “long haul.”

“That’s why I came to Europe again this week with a clear and determined message for NATO, for the G7, for the European Union, for all freedom-loving nations: We must commit now to be in this fight for the long haul. We must remain unified today and tomorrow and the day after and for the years and decades to come,” Biden said last year.

The situation at home, with a divided Congress and waning support for Ukraine, could provoke less forceful comments out of the president this year. But, recent remarks point to a speech this year that is perhaps just as forceful and decisive.

Biden made a point during his State of the Union to stress his support for Ukraine and recognized Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., in the audience. And, earlier this month, he said that Putin has “already lost Ukraine” and he pushed back on criticism that too much assistance is going to Ukraine. 

“If these guys don’t want to help Ukraine, I get it, they don’t want to do that, but what are they going to do to when … Russia rolls across Ukraine or into Belarus or anywhere else?” Biden said.

Brett Samuels contributed.

Tags Biden Biden House GOP John Kirby Poland Russia-Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelensky

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  2. Why Buttigieg is drawing so much GOP scorn
  3. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  4. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  5. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  6. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  7. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  8. Blinken claims China ‘strongly considering’ providing Russia with ‘lethal ...
  9. Five key questions about the dwindling Social Security trust fund
  10. Pete Buttigieg fails the Woody Allen test
  11. How the Biden administration has quietly helped to ‘score’ conservative ...
  12. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  13. Former judge questions Pence’s decision to fight DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe
  14. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  15. Trump slams DeSantis but says no to ‘Meatball Ron’ nickname
  16. Harris travels home from Munich on support plane after Air Force Two breaks down
  17. Four rail-borne risks moving through American communities
  18. Supreme Court to wade into quagmire of internet regulation
Load more

Video

See all Video