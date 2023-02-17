Biden praises Fetterman for ‘leading by example’ in seeking depression treatment

President Biden on Friday offered his support to Sen. John Fetterman and his family after the Pennsylvania Democrat checked into Walter Reed hospital to receive treatment for clinical depression.

“John, Gisele – Jill and I are thinking about your family today,” Biden tweeted. “Millions of people struggle with depression every day, often in private. Getting the care you need is brave and important. We’re grateful to you for leading by example.”

Fetterman’s office announced Thursday that he had voluntarily checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment. The revelation made him among the first sitting members of the Senate to reveal receiving treatment for depression.

According to his office, the senator “has experienced depression off and on throughout his life,” but it “only became severe in recent weeks.”

Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff, added doctors at Walter Reed “told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Democrats quickly offered their support for Fetterman, praising him for sharing what he was dealing with publicly and expressing optimism that he would be able to serve out his full term without any issues.

Fetterman suffered a stroke last year and has publicly discussed his issues with auditory processing amid his recovery.

Fetterman underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker shortly after his stroke, and he was hospitalized when he became lightheaded following the Senate Democratic retreat on Feb. 8. He was released from that Washington, D.C., hospital two days later.