trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Harris says Americans feel ‘responsibility’ to continue support for Ukraine ahead of war anniversary

by Jared Gans - 02/17/23 6:59 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/17/23 6:59 PM ET
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Cloud, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Vice President Harris said she believes the American people feel a “responsibility” to continue to support Ukrainians in the face of the atrocities happening in Ukraine as the conflict with Russia reaches its one-year anniversary. 

Harris said in an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Friday that she has seen Ukrainian flags being placed in people’s windows and in storefronts throughout the country, and she knows Ukraine continues to have people’s support. 

“I know the American people feel a sense of moral outrage and a sense of responsibility for our nation to stand with the Ukrainian people around these atrocities, and I’m confident in that,” she said. 

Harris’s comments come as a poll from The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed some declining support for sending weapons and economic assistance to Ukraine. 

About 60 percent of respondents in their survey said they supported sending weapons last May, about three months into the conflict, but only 48 percent said so in the more recent poll. The percentage of people who said they opposed sending weapons rose from 22 percent to 29 percent in that time period.

Just more than a third of respondents said they supported sending economic aid, and around the same amount said they opposed it. About a fifth said they do not have an opinion. 

Support for sending assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia had remained mostly steady throughout the past year of the conflict. But some congressional Republicans have shown skepticism about continuing to provide as much support for Ukraine as the United States has given. 

The vice president said she hoped that sentiment would change.

“Hopefully, our elected representatives will reflect how the American people feel about things like independence, which is a founding principle of our nation and we take it seriously, the independence of Ukraine, how the American people feel about the atrocities we are seeing,” Harris said. 

A United Nations report released last year concluded that Russia has committed many war crimes against the Ukrainian people, including rape, torture and summary executions.

Tags Andrea Mitchell Kamala Harris Russia-Ukraine war Russian war crimes war crimes

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  2. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  5. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  6. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  7. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  8. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  9. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  10. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  11. Illinois hobby group says their Alaska balloon is ‘missing in action’
  12. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  13. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  14. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
  15. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  16. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  17. Finger-pointing flies from lawmakers over Ohio train derailment and spill
  18. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video