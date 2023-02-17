Biden ups pressure for gun reform in wake of Mississippi shooting: ‘Enough’

President Biden responded on Friday to the shooting in rural Mississippi that left six dead, saying it’s “enough” and calling on Congress to “act now” to pass gun reform.

“Jill and I are mourning for the six killed in today’s violence in Tate County, Mississippi — as we have for far too many Americans,” Biden said in a statement. “We grieve with their families and with Americans nationwide as gun violence claims yet more lives.”

“We are also praying for the recovery of those injured in this horrendous attack, and for survivors who will carry both grief and trauma with them for the rest of their lives,” he added.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the deaths in Tate County on Friday, adding that the state’s Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Federal law enforcement is also involved, according to Biden, who said he’s “directed that all federal support be made available.”

“Enough. We are 48 days into the year and our nation has already suffered at least 73 mass shootings,” Biden wrote. “Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. Gun violence is an epidemic and Congress must act now.”

“We need—need—commonsense gun law reforms,” he continued. “That includes requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, fully closing the boyfriend loophole to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, requiring safe storage of guns, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets.”

Biden has long been a proponent for gun reform.

He signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in June of last year in light of the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, N.Y. The legislation enhanced background checks for gun purchasers under 21 and made obtaining firearms through straw purchases or trafficking a federal offense.

He has also been a strong supporter of a pair of bills from Senate Democrats that would ban military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as raise the age of purchasing them to 21 years old.

Gov. Tate Reeves (R) confirmed that the suspect — Richard Dale Crum, 52, as reported by The Associated Press — was arrested on one charge of capital murder. He is currently being held without bond.

The incident in Mississippi comes just days after three students were killed and five were injured in a shooting at Michigan State University.