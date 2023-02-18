trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Harris travels home from Munich on support plane after Air Force Two breaks down

by Steff Danielle Thomas - 02/18/23 5:02 PM ET
by Steff Danielle Thomas - 02/18/23 5:02 PM ET
Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) is taking place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2023 at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)


Vice President Kamala Harris had to switch planes on Saturday during her trip home from Europe after technical issues grounded Air Force Two.

Harris, who was speaking at the Munich Security Conference, boarded a C-17 support plane to head back to Washington.

“Due to maintenance difficulties, the VP and the traveling party will depart Munich to Washington DC on a back up aircraft,” a Biden administration official told reporters on Saturday.

The White House did not release more information on what caused the last-minute switch.

During her remarks in Munich, Harris said the United States has formally determined that Russia committed crimes against humanity amid its war in Ukraine — just days before the anniversary of its start.

Harris vowed during her speech that the U.S. would hold Russia accountable for its “horrendous atrocities and war crimes.”

“I say to all those who have perpetrated these crimes, and to their superiors, who are complicit in these crimes, you will be held to account,” she said.

She added that the U.S. will continue to support the judicial system in Ukraine and international investigations. 

“Let us all agree on behalf of all the victims, both known and unknown, justice must be served,” she said.

During her visit, Harris also met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finnish Prime Minister Santa Marin.

Tags Air Force Two Germany Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Munich Security Conference Rishi Sunak technical issue

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Blinken claims China ‘strongly considering’ providing Russia with ‘lethal ...
  2. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  3. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  4. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  5. Why Buttigieg is drawing so much GOP scorn
  6. Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care after series of hospital stays
  7. Mystery still swirls around three objects US shot out of the sky
  8. Republicans on Haley’s 2024 bid: Don’t rule her out
  9. 9 kids, teens injured in shooting at Georgia gas station
  10. Former judge questions Pence’s decision to fight DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe
  11. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  12. Marianne Williamson to make ‘important announcement’ on March 4
  13. Labor Department finds more than 100 children worked hazardous jobs for ...
  14. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  15. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  16. Trump to visit East Palestine in wake of train derailment
  17. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  18. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video