Harris travels home from Munich on support plane after Air Force Two breaks down



Vice President Kamala Harris had to switch planes on Saturday during her trip home from Europe after technical issues grounded Air Force Two.



Harris, who was speaking at the Munich Security Conference, boarded a C-17 support plane to head back to Washington.

“Due to maintenance difficulties, the VP and the traveling party will depart Munich to Washington DC on a back up aircraft,” a Biden administration official told reporters on Saturday.

The White House did not release more information on what caused the last-minute switch.

During her remarks in Munich, Harris said the United States has formally determined that Russia committed crimes against humanity amid its war in Ukraine — just days before the anniversary of its start.

Harris vowed during her speech that the U.S. would hold Russia accountable for its “horrendous atrocities and war crimes.”



“I say to all those who have perpetrated these crimes, and to their superiors, who are complicit in these crimes, you will be held to account,” she said.

She added that the U.S. will continue to support the judicial system in Ukraine and international investigations.

“Let us all agree on behalf of all the victims, both known and unknown, justice must be served,” she said.

During her visit, Harris also met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finnish Prime Minister Santa Marin.