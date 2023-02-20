trending:

Zelensky on Biden visit to Ukraine: ‘Historic. Timely. Brave.’

by Julia Mueller - 02/20/23 7:49 AM ET
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised President Biden for his surprise trip to Kyiv on Monday for talks in the war-torn capital city just days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Historic. Timely. Brave. I welcomed @POTUS in Kyiv as Russian full-scale aggression approaches its one-year mark,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

“I am thankful to the U.S. for standing with Ukraine and for our strong partnership. We are determined to work together to ensure Ukraine’s victory.”

Biden in Kyiv announced another half-billion dollars in aid to Ukraine and gave remarks on unity in the face of Russian aggression. It’s his first visit to the country since Russia invaded Ukraine late last February.

“Russia’s aim was to wipe Ukraine off the map,” Biden said in remarks from Mariinsky Palace. “Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided… He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now.”

The U.S. president later left Ukraine for a planned meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

Air raid sirens could be heard around Kyiv as Biden and Zelensky met.

Biden’s trip comes not long after Zelensky made a historic trip to the U.S. in December to meet with the president at the White House and address a joint meeting of Congress.

