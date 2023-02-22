trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden approval rating highest in almost a year: survey

by Jared Gans - 02/22/23 12:13 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/22/23 12:13 PM ET

President Biden’s approval rating has hit its highest point in almost a year, according to a new NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll, rising to 46 percent.

Biden’s approval rating following his second State of the Union address is the highest it has been since March 2022, the poll released Wednesday found.

He saw improvement among respondents across the political spectrum, with his approval among Democrats rising from 85 percent in January to 88 percent and his approval among independents rising from 32 percent to 36 percent.

His approval rating among Republicans also ticked up from 13 percent last month to 15 percent in February, the highest level in the poll during his presidency.

The poll also found rising confidence among Democrats ahead of Biden’s expected 2024 reelection bid.

Half of Democratic respondents said the party has its best chance to hold on to the White House with Biden as the nominee, while 45 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said the party would have a better chance with another candidate.

In November, 54 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said they preferred another candidate.

Biden saw the most significant improvement from white respondents without college degrees, those who make less than $50,000 per year, those under 45 years old and women who live in small cities or suburbs. 

On the Republican side, the poll found that a majority of Republican and GOP-leaning independents, 54 percent, said their party would have a better chance winning in 2024 if someone other than former President Trump is the nominee.

42 percent said Trump would give the party its best chance, up 7 points from November.

Trump has already announced another White House bid and is set to face a crowded GOP field in 2024, while Biden is expected to launch his reelection campaign in the coming weeks, a few months after Democrats exceeded expectations in the midterm elections.

The poll was conducted among 1,352 U.S. adults Feb. 13-16 with an overall margin of error of 3.3 points.

Pollsters surveyed 570 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents and 460 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. The polls concerning the Democrats have a margin of error of 5.1 points, and the polls concerning Republicans have a margin of error of 5.7 points.

Tags approval rating Biden Biden reelection Joe Biden Marist poll NPR Poll PBS NewsHour

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  3. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  4. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’
  5. DeSantis wades into foreign policy, Ukraine
  6. Democrats see security threat in McCarthy sending Jan. 6 video to Tucker Carlson
  7. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  8. O’Reilly on Fox News lawsuit: ‘I would never sell out for ratings’
  9. Biden approval rating highest in almost a year: survey
  10. Rep. Chris Pappas marries partner Vann Bentley
  11. Haley selling merch based off Don Lemon’s age comments
  12. Residents in 22 states preparing for potentially record-breaking winter storm
  13. What Putin’s speech reveals about his plans in Ukraine
  14. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  15. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  16. Thirty organizations call for College Board CEO to resign over changes to AP ...
  17. Trump labels Fox News ‘RINO’ network over DeSantis coverage 
  18. Pentagon warning US military to avoid poppy seeds, citing effects on drug ...
Load more

Video

See all Video