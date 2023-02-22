Biden approval rating highest in almost a year: survey

President Biden’s approval rating has hit its highest point in almost a year, according to a new NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll, rising to 46 percent.

Biden’s approval rating following his second State of the Union address is the highest it has been since March 2022, the poll released Wednesday found.

He saw improvement among respondents across the political spectrum, with his approval among Democrats rising from 85 percent in January to 88 percent and his approval among independents rising from 32 percent to 36 percent.

His approval rating among Republicans also ticked up from 13 percent last month to 15 percent in February, the highest level in the poll during his presidency.

The poll also found rising confidence among Democrats ahead of Biden’s expected 2024 reelection bid.

Half of Democratic respondents said the party has its best chance to hold on to the White House with Biden as the nominee, while 45 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said the party would have a better chance with another candidate.

In November, 54 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said they preferred another candidate.

Biden saw the most significant improvement from white respondents without college degrees, those who make less than $50,000 per year, those under 45 years old and women who live in small cities or suburbs.

On the Republican side, the poll found that a majority of Republican and GOP-leaning independents, 54 percent, said their party would have a better chance winning in 2024 if someone other than former President Trump is the nominee.

42 percent said Trump would give the party its best chance, up 7 points from November.

Trump has already announced another White House bid and is set to face a crowded GOP field in 2024, while Biden is expected to launch his reelection campaign in the coming weeks, a few months after Democrats exceeded expectations in the midterm elections.

The poll was conducted among 1,352 U.S. adults Feb. 13-16 with an overall margin of error of 3.3 points.

Pollsters surveyed 570 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents and 460 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. The polls concerning the Democrats have a margin of error of 5.1 points, and the polls concerning Republicans have a margin of error of 5.7 points.