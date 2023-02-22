Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner subpoenaed in Jan. 6 probe: NYT

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have both been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating former President Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to The New York Times, in another sign the investigation is picking up steam.

The subpoena of Ivanka Trump, the former president’s first daughter, and Kushner, news of which The New York Times attributes to two people briefed on the matter, comes as special counsel Jack Smith has summoned other members of Trump’s innermost circle in recent weeks, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The special counsel and representatives for both Ivanka Trump and Kushner did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The escalation of Smith’s investigation, including approaching prominent individuals connected to the matter, means the probe may be nearing its conclusion. Smith is also investigating Trump’s handling of classified information.

Trump, who has had an adversarial relationship with Smith, has attempted to block witnesses from testifying in the investigation on the grounds of executive privilege. Pence has also said that he plans to fight Smith’s subpoena.

Smith’s subpoena of Ivanka Trump and Kushner also continues his push to crack the circle of the people that were closest to the former president on Jan. 6, 2021, as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Ivanka Trump was with her father in the Oval Office that day, and Kushner was also at the White House.

Both Ivanka Trump and Kushner also testified before the congressional committee that was investigating the event.