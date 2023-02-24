trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

DOJ seeks answers on delay in finding classified Mar-a-Lago documents: report

by Julia Shapero - 02/24/23 12:55 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/24/23 12:55 PM ET
FILE – An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2022. The Justice Department issued a subpoena for the return of classified documents that Trump had refused to give back, then obtained a warrant and seized more than 100 documents during a dramatic August search of his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

The Justice Department is seeking answers about a box containing classified materials that was moved to former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence after federal agents searched the property last August, CNN reported on Friday.

Trump’s lawyers reportedly found the box of presidential schedules, which contained a handful of classified materials, in December and notified the FBI, according to CNN.

The box appears to have sat in a Palm Beach office leased by the General Services Administration for much of 2022, explaining why it was not found during the FBI’s August search of Mar-a-Lago. 

It was initially given to a junior Trump aide in the fall of 2021 for scanning, which she completed while working at the Mar-a-Lago “tennis cottage,” according to CNN. The box was then moved to the Palm Beach office in November 2021, before being moved back to the Mar-a-Lago bridal suite where the junior aide was now working in the fall of 2022.

Trump’s legal team found the box in December, after searching Mar-a-Lago again at the request of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“After we did the search in December and found within this box of thousands that there were a couple of pages that had a little marking at the bottom, which we turned over, after that, we found out that [the aide] had scanned the box so that it would be digitized,” Tim Parlatore, an attorney for Trump, told CNN.

“She had no idea that there was any classification markings on anything,” Parlatore added of the junior aide. “And as soon as we found out about that, we called up the DOJ to let them know and immediately provided them access to it.”

The aide was reportedly interviewed by investigators working for Special Counsel Jack Smith and provided her laptop password in response to a subpoena, according to CNN. Smith was appointed in November to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations into Trump, including its probe into the former president’s handling of classified documents.

In the wake of the box’s discovery, Smith’s team has continued to investigate whether Trump had any knowledge of the box and its movements, CNN reported.

Tags classified documents Department of Justice Donald Trump Federal Bureau of Investigation General Services Administration Jack Smith Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu 
  2. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  3. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  4. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  5. Biden faces political threat with East Palestine train derailment
  6. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  7. Putin’s wartime bluster obscures Russia’s precarious future
  8. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  9. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  10. Four systemic safety issues the East Palestine crash report may point to
  11. Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce bill to audit US aid to Ukraine
  12. Grassley asks former Architect of Capitol when he will repay taxpayers
  13. These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war
  14. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  15. How the US could respond if China gives lethal aid to Russia
  16. North Korea flies cruise missiles in figure-eight patterns amid US, allies ...
  17. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  18. Federal judges question Perry’s claim that Constitution protects his ...
Load more

Video

See all Video