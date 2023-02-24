trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

US prosecutors seek seizure of New York, Florida properties owned by Russian oligarch

by Julia Shapero - 02/24/23 2:46 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/24/23 2:46 PM ET
FILE – President of the Skolkovo Foundation Viktor Vekselberg speaks on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)

Federal prosecutors are seeking to seize six New York and Florida properties owned by a Russian oligarch, the Department of Justice announced on Friday.

The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York filed a complaint seeking the seizure of two apartments on Park Avenue in New York City, a house in Southampton, N.Y., and two apartments and a penthouse in Miami Beach owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, alleging that they were involved in sanctions evasion and money laundering.

Vekselberg reportedly acquired the luxury real estate properties through shell companies between 2008 and 2017. 

The Russian oligarch, however, was placed on the Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List in 2018 — which blocked his assets and prevented him from conducting business with American citizens and companies. He was re-designated in March 2022.

Vladimir Voronchenko, a fellow Russian national who was indicted earlier this month, conducted business for Vekselberg in the U.S. both before and after his 2018 designation, in violation of the sanctions regime, according to the complaint. Voronchenko facilitated the transfer of at least $4 million to maintain Vekselberg’s properties.

The complaint was filed on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a point that the Justice Department emphasized in Friday’s announcement.

“Over the past year, the Ukrainian people have shown the world what courage looks like,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “For as long as it takes, the Department of Justice will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Ukrainian and international partners in defense of justice and the rule of law.”

Tags Justice Department Merrick Garland Merrick Garland russia Russia sanctions Russia-Ukraine war Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  2. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  3. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  4. Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu 
  5. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  6. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  7. Biden faces political threat with East Palestine train derailment
  8. Putin’s wartime bluster obscures Russia’s precarious future
  9. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  10. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  11. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  12. These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war
  13. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  14. North Korea flies cruise missiles in figure-eight patterns amid US, allies ...
  15. Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce bill to audit US aid to Ukraine
  16. DOJ seeks answers on delay in finding classified Mar-a-Lago documents: report
  17. East Palestine residents file class-action against Norfolk Southern
  18. How the US could respond if China gives lethal aid to Russia
Load more

Video

See all Video