trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Treasury official Ben Harris, architect of Russian oil cap, to leave Biden administration: report

by Jared Gans - 02/24/23 4:13 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/24/23 4:13 PM ET
FILE – The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on a Bosnian state prosecutor who is accused of being complicit in corruption and undermining democratic processes or institutions in the Western Balkans. The Treasury Department says its Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Diana Kajmakovic for…

Top Treasury Department official Ben Harris, who was an architect of the Biden administration’s cap on the price of Russian oil, plans to leave the administration in the upcoming weeks, Axios reported on Thursday

Harris, who has been the department’s top economist as the assistant secretary of the Treasury for economic policy since 2021, was also reportedly a main figure in Biden’s push for the Build Back Better plan and eventually the Inflation Reduction Act, which included elements of the original plan. 

The United States and its allies imposed the price cap on Russian oil in December to try to add another financial penalty on the Kremlin in response to its war against Ukraine. The cap prevents Russia from having access to services such insurance and trade finance for its oil shipments if it is sold for more than $60 per barrel. 

A person familiar with the matter told Axios that the Treasury Department is considering replacements for Harris. The department declined to comment to Axios on the situation. 

Harris will become the latest Biden official to plan to leave after two years of relatively widespread stability across the administration. Ron Klain left his position as chief of staff, and Brian Deese departed from his post as director of the National Economic Council earlier this month. 

Axios reported that Harris served as a professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management before taking his position in the administration and will likely return to an academic post. 

Harris reportedly served as the top economic adviser to Biden during the last few years of his vice presidency and maintained his ties with the now-president during the Trump administration.

Tags Ben Harris Ben Harris Biden Biden administration economic adviser Russian oil price cap Treasury Department

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  2. Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu 
  3. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  4. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  5. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  6. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  7. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  8. Biden faces political threat with East Palestine train derailment
  9. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  10. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  11. These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war
  12. Putin's wartime bluster obscures Russia's precarious future
  13. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  14. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  15. How the US could respond if China gives lethal aid to Russia
  16. Billionaire Thomas Lee dies at 78
  17. North Korea flies cruise missiles in figure-eight patterns amid US, allies ...
  18. East Palestine residents file class-action against Norfolk Southern
Load more

Video

See all Video