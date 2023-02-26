trending:

Administration

Biden defends calling Trump classified document discovery ‘irresponsible’

by Julia Mueller - 02/26/23 12:04 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden walks toward the press before boarding Maine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, October 3, 2022. Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Puerto Rico to examine damage from Hurricane Fiona.

President Biden in a new interview defended calling the discovery of classified documents at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence “irresponsible,” a remark some have labeled hypocritical in the wake of recent document discoveries at Biden’s Delaware home and an old office.

Biden told ABC News’s David Muir that “very few” documents were found at his residence and office and, in some cases, decades old — and that the classification markings differed from those found at Trump’s estate. 

“I don’t know of anything — and maybe — I don’t know of anything that is marked like it was top secret, highly classified, etc. But I am told not to comment on that, because I don’t even know what they were able — what they confiscated.”

Hundreds of classified documents were found in an FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and club last summer, more than a year after the former president left office.

Recent reports have revealed that a handful of classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president and as a senator have been found at his Delaware home and a Washington, D.C., office he’d previously used.

“You guys were showing on television, things lying on the ground that said top secret, national, you know, code word,” Biden said on ABC of the documents found at Mar-a-Lago, adding that his situation is “fundamentally different.”

“And the difference is every single solitary thing I’ve been asked to do I’ve done voluntarily. I’ve invited the Justice Department to come into every aspect of any place that I had any control of. There’s no need for search warrants or notice. Well, what do you need? Just come. Whatever you want. Whatever you want, wherever you want to go, you can go. That was totally different,” Biden said.

