trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Buttigieg says he ‘welcomes’ review of his use of government jet

by Julia Shapero - 02/28/23 8:57 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/28/23 8:57 AM ET
FILE – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks before the arrival of President Joe Biden at the construction site of the Hudson Tunnel Project, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. Nearly 50 businesses and nonprofits including rideshare companies Uber and Lyft, industrial giant 3M and automaker Honda are pledging millions of dollars in initiatives to stem a “crisis” in road fatalities under a new federal effort announced Friday, Feb. 3. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday that he “welcomes” a recently announced review of his use of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) jets in order to “get past the politics.”

The Transportation Department’s inspector general announced on Monday that it would be auditing Buttigieg’s use of the government aircraft and whether he “complied with Federal regulations, policies, and procedures,” in response to a request from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in December.

Buttigieg told CNN on Tuesday that he travels on commercial airlines in economy class the “vast majority of the time.” The remaining 10 to 20 percent of the time, Buttigieg said he uses the Department of Transportation’s jet.

“When we use our agency’s aircraft, this is not chartering a private jet,” he added. “This is a government aircraft that is assigned to the FAA.”

While Buttigieg said he and his staff occasionally travel in the FAA jet due to “a security or logistical issue,” they typically do so because it’s cheaper.

“The number one reason we would use that agency aircraft is that it actually works out to be less expensive for taxpayers than then the commercial airline tickets would be,” he told CNN.

“We keep very meticulous records on that so precisely so that if somebody wants to look at it, somebody wants to audit it, it’s well documented,” Buttigieg added. “So, I welcome that independent look so that we can get past the politics of this and make sure everybody understands the facts.”

Rubio requested the audit based on a Fox News report from December that found that Buttigieg had taken at least 18 flights on the FAA jets. According to The Washington Post, the flights for Buttigieg and his staff cost $41,905.20.

Tags audit Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration inspector general Marco Rubio Marco Rubio Pete Buttigieg Pete Buttigieg

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in ...
  3. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  4. Five takeaways from the big COVID-19 ‘lab leak’ story
  5. Manchin will vote against new DC crime law 
  6. McCarthy woos one-time critic Tucker Carlson with Jan. 6 tapes
  7. CDC warns of drug-resistant stomach bug amid rise in cases
  8. Georgia judge: Trump grand jury panelists ‘can talk about the final report’
  9. Top 5 questions surrounding Biden student debt relief fight at Supreme Court
  10. Top congressional leaders to receive briefing on classified documents
  11. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  12. Aging presidents, cognitive acuity & reelection
  13. COVID origin report reignites firestorm over ‘lab leak’ theory
  14. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  15. Tennessee Republican Andy Ogles acknowledges misstating his college degree
  16. Why the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner only received $997.6 million as ...
  17. Trump easily beats DeSantis in GOP primary: poll
  18. Fox lawsuit docs show Murdoch acknowledged several hosts backed Trump’s fraud ...
Load more

Video

See all Video