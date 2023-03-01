Top White House researcher to leave for EPA role

A top White House researcher who has fact-checked speeches and aided communications efforts on the war in Ukraine and confirmation of a Supreme Court justice is departing for a job at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Todd Zubatkin, who worked as a researcher on President Biden’s 2020 campaign before joining the White House, will leave his position as deputy head of research to become a senior adviser for communications at the EPA.

“One of our very first senior research hires on the primary campaign, Todd immediately became a trusted pillar of the Biden communications team, proving himself a brilliant defender of the President’s record and his policies at critical moments,” outgoing White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said in a statement. “Simply put, Todd has been vital to every major accomplishment of the Biden-Harris White House.”

Zubatkin worked on the campaign as a researcher providing context on Biden’s legislative record, helping provide information to defend his policy views. He would hold background calls with reporters to explain Biden’s record and past positions.

He has worked in the White House as a lead researcher for communications on various policies, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act and the bipartisan infrastructure law, all of which are signature legislative achievements Biden regularly touts.

Zubatkin also worked on communications research related to the war in Ukraine and the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

His departure comes amid a bit of turnover at the White House. Bedingfield is set to depart her post and be replaced by Obama administration veteran Ben LaBolt. Ron Klain left last month as chief of staff, and he was replaced by Jeff Zients. And Brian Deese, the former National Economic Council director, will be replaced by Lael Brainard, who most recently served as vice chair of the Federal Reserve.