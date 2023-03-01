trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Top White House researcher to leave for EPA role

by Brett Samuels - 03/01/23 7:28 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 03/01/23 7:28 AM ET
White House
Greg Nash
The White House in Washington, D.C., is seen on Monday, January 30, 2023.

A top White House researcher who has fact-checked speeches and aided communications efforts on the war in Ukraine and confirmation of a Supreme Court justice is departing for a job at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Todd Zubatkin, who worked as a researcher on President Biden’s 2020 campaign before joining the White House, will leave his position as deputy head of research to become a senior adviser for communications at the EPA.

 “One of our very first senior research hires on the primary campaign, Todd immediately became a trusted pillar of the Biden communications team, proving himself a brilliant defender of the President’s record and his policies at critical moments,” outgoing White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said in a statement. “Simply put, Todd has been vital to every major accomplishment of the Biden-Harris White House.”

Zubatkin worked on the campaign as a researcher providing context on Biden’s legislative record, helping provide information to defend his policy views. He would hold background calls with reporters to explain Biden’s record and past positions.

He has worked in the White House as a lead researcher for communications on various policies, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act and the bipartisan infrastructure law, all of which are signature legislative achievements Biden regularly touts.

Zubatkin also worked on communications research related to the war in Ukraine and the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

His departure comes amid a bit of turnover at the White House. Bedingfield is set to depart her post and be replaced by Obama administration veteran Ben LaBolt. Ron Klain left last month as chief of staff, and he was replaced by Jeff Zients. And Brian Deese, the former National Economic Council director, will be replaced by Lael Brainard, who most recently served as vice chair of the Federal Reserve.

Tags Biden Kate Bedingfield Lael Brainard Ron Klain

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  2. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  3. Vance pitches PPP for Ohio while other Republicans say to wait
  4. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  5. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  6. Lightfoot ousted as Chicago mayor
  7. These beaches are ‘the best of the best’ in US, according to Tripadvisor
  8. The shepherd boy, the wolf and the threat to Israeli democracy
  9. Hemorrhaging losses, the Fed’s problems are now the taxpayer’s
  10. Feehery: Progressive DC government turning city into a dystopia
  11. Top takeaways from student loan forgiveness arguments at the Supreme Court
  12. Student loan forgiveness: Key statements from each justice
  13. House Republican eyeing legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off ...
  14. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  15. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  16. 10 key figures who will — and won’t — be at CPAC
  17. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
  18. Twitter launches Violent Speech Policy with zero tolerance for ‘severe ...
Load more

Video

See all Video