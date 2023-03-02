trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden says he will visit East Palestine ‘at some point’

by Brett Samuels - 03/02/23 4:13 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 03/02/23 4:13 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden answers questions during a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House.

President Biden said Thursday he will visit East Palestine, Ohio, “at some point” in the wake of a train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals into the community.

“I’ve spoken with every official in Ohio, Democrat and Republican, on a continuing basis, as in Pennsylvania,” Biden told reporters after leaving a lunch at the Capitol with Senate Democrats.

“We will be implementing an awful lot through the legislation here, and I will be out there at some point,” Biden added.

When asked about Biden’s comments, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later added that she had no new travel to announce for the president.

Biden has faced a steady stream of criticism from Republicans over his decision so far not to visit East Palestine, where a Norfolk Southern train derailed in early February. Former President Trump traveled to East Palestine last month to bring supplies and offer support for the community, which the White House and Democrats called a political ploy.

Biden administration officials have repeatedly noted that Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) representatives were in East Palestine within hours of the Feb. 3 derailment, and that the agency is taking the lead on the federal response. Biden has been briefed on the situation regularly, officials said, and he has spoken with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), among others.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan has made multiple trips to the area, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited East Palestine last Thursday to meet with local leaders and community members.

The White House has gone on offense against Republicans in recent days, arguing that GOP lawmakers and the Trump administration fought to relax regulations on railways and on environmental standards.

But the administration has been under fire for not sending top officials including Regan and Buttigieg to the site sooner, putting political pressure on Biden over the fallout — including Republicans who criticized the president for making an overseas trip to Ukraine before he visited the impacted Ohio community.

Tags Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Pete Buttigieg

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Excused Murdaugh juror left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room
  2. White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor ...
  3. Biden says he’ll sign GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  4. Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
  5. Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
  6. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  7. Rick Scott doubles down on McConnell feud in defiant CPAC speech
  8. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  9. Ticketmaster, PayPal, eBay are hassling customers to report sales even though ...
  10. House Ethics Committee launches George Santos investigation
  11. George Santos introduces first bill — SALT relief
  12. These four House Republicans broke with the GOP to oppose inflation estimates ...
  13. Biden to trigger tax fight Senate Democrats don’t want 
  14. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  15. Tennessee enacts nation’s first law restricting drag shows, bans ...
  16. House Democrat nods to Kellyanne Conway in push to make Hatch Act violations a ...
  17. North Carolina Republicans reach deal to expand Medicaid
  18. Manchin presses Senate Democrats to pass a budget 
Load more

Video

See all Video