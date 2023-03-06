trending:

Administration

Jean-Pierre jokes about Marianne Williamson’s ‘aura,’ but ‘not tracking’ candidacy

by Alex Gangitano - 03/06/23 6:53 PM ET
Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson spoke at the Faith, Politics and the Common Good Forum at Franklin Jr. High School, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joked Monday about Marianne Williamson’s ‘aura’ and said she is not tracking her candidacy after she became the first Democrat to challenge President Biden.

Williamson, a spiritual adviser and author, formally launched her 2024 campaign on Saturday. She also ran as a Democrat for president in 2020 and among her proposals was to form a Department of Peace. 

“I’m just not tracking that,” Jean-Pierre said when asked Monday if Biden is annoyed that she jumped in the race. 

“I mean, if I had a, what is it called? A little globe here… a crystal ball that I can tell you. A magic eight ball, whatever. If I could feel her aura,” she added.

“I just don’t have anything to share on that,” she said to laughter from the reporters in the briefing room.

Jean-Pierre laughed and added, “Gosh, you guys are making me laugh now.”

When Williamson ran in 2020, she polled in the single digits and dropped out of the Democratic primary before any votes were cast. Her candidacy comes as Democrats have largely fallen in line behind the president and with the party not clamoring for someone to take on Biden.

Her candidacy has been met so far with radio silence within the White House and the Democratic National Committee, along with eyerolls among political strategists.

Biden has reiterated his intentions to run for reelection but has not yet officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

