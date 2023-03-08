Biden approval rating highest since June: survey

President Biden’s approval rating hit its highest point since June, rising to 42 percent, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Biden’s approval rating improved slightly from February, when it was recorded at 41 percent, and improved significantly from last summer when it was hovering as low as 36 percent, the poll released Wednesday found.

The survey also found that 81 percent of Democrats support Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on last week. Only 29 percent of Republicans approved of the program, the poll found.

The poll also found that 84 percent of Republicans think it should be harder for migrants to cross at the southern border to seek asylum, while only 35 percent of Democrats thought it should be harder.

Additionally, the poll found that 81 percent of Democrats said they approve of Biden’s performance and only 10 percent of Republicans approve.

The improved approval rating comes as inflation has eased, unemployment remains low, and as the president gears up to officially announce he will seek reelection.

Late last month, the president traveled to Ukraine and Poland for the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion but has also faced some backlash at home, in part because he hasn’t visited East Palestine, Ohio, in the wake of the Norfolk Southern train derailment last month.

Another poll, released in February, found that Biden’s approval rating hit its highest since March 2022, rising to 46 percent, following the president’s second State of the Union address.

The president has said he intends to seek reelection in 2024. Meanwhile, former President Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have both announced their plans to seek the Republican nomination and Democrat Marianne Williamson has also jumped into the race.

The poll was conducted among 1,023 U.S. adults with an overall margin of error of 3 percentage points.