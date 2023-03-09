trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden wishes McConnell well after GOP leader is hospitalized from fall

by Brett Samuels - 03/09/23 1:00 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 03/09/23 1:00 PM ET
President Biden shakes hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
President Biden shakes hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after speaking about his infrastructure agenda under the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Covington, Ky. 

President Biden on Thursday offered his well wishes for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after the senator was hospitalized after a fall.

“Jill and I are wishing Senator McConnell a speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing him back on the Senate floor,” Biden tweeted.

White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton said she did not have a call to share between the two men.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) confirmed Thursday morning that McConnell was attending a reception and dinner for the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC when he tripped and fell, requiring the 81-year-old leader to be hospitalized.  

“We have very limited information on it. I’m sure we’ll get more,” he added.  

McConnell’s staff announced Wednesday only that McConnell had “tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner.” 

Biden, who is 80, has a decades-long relationship with McConnell dating back to their days serving in the Senate together and Biden’s time as vice president.

The president has periodically offered praise for McConnell throughout his time in the White House, speaking about how the two have their differences on policy but are able to work together on key issues.

McConnell joined Biden earlier this year for an event in Kentucky to highlight how money from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021 would be used to upgrade a major bridge. The two rode together in the presidential limousine during that trip.

Tags Biden John Thune Mitch McConnell

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Decline in democracy worldwide may be reaching ‘turning point’: researchers
  2. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  3. Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, ...
  4. Breaking down Biden’s budget: Here’s what’s in it
  5. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  6. GOP senators in dark on details of McConnell’s condition 
  7. McConnell suffered concussion, will remain hospitalized for a few days 
  8. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  9. Getting crypto firms to do their work within the bounds of the law
  10. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  11. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  12. Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama as CEO testifies in Congress
  13. YETI coolers recalled over injury risk
  14. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  15. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  16. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  17. China brought down its balloon after it crossed Latin America
  18. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
Load more

Video

See all Video