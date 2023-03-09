trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to travel to Canada in late March

by Alex Gangitano - 03/09/23 4:22 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 03/09/23 4:22 PM ET
FILE- President Joe Biden looks to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 16, 2022. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Biden and Trudeau, will gather in Mexico City on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 10, for a North American leaders summit. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

President Biden will travel to Ottawa, Canada, from March 23-24 to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address the Canadian Parliament, the White House announced on Thursday.

The first lady will join the president on the trip later this month, which is focused on the U.S.-Canada partnership and promoting “our shared security, shared prosperity, and shared values,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden and Trudeau will discuss defense cooperation and modernizing the North American Aerospace Defense Command, as well as strengthening supply chain resilience, climate change, and accelerating the clean energy transition.

They plan to discuss the instability in Haiti and the war in Ukraine, as well as address the synthetic opioid crisis and the “irregular migration” in the region, according to the statement.

Biden’s trip to Canada comes as he has tried to show he is focused on fentanyl coming into the U.S. and the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The president had met with Trudeau in January in Mexico City for a summit with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador; migration was also a top focus at that summit.

Tags Andrés Manuel López Obrador Biden Canada Canadian Parliament Joe Biden Justin Trudeau Justin Trudeau Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre white house

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Weaponization’ subcommittee members spar over ‘Twitter Files’
  2. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  3. McConnell suffered concussion, will remain hospitalized for a few days 
  4. California files lawsuit accusing Huntington Beach of violating affordable ...
  5. Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, ...
  6. Russia unleashes massive missile attack on targets in Ukraine
  7. House GOP launches probe into Jan. 6 panel
  8. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  9. Decline in democracy worldwide may be reaching ‘turning point’: researchers
  10. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  11. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  12. Breaking down Biden’s budget: Here’s what’s in it
  13. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  14. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  15. Getting crypto firms to do their work within the bounds of the law
  16. Activists prepare next steps for if Biden’s student loan forgiveness prevails
  17. Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?
  18. Florida voters back DeSantis, Trump over Biden, but oppose GOP bills on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video