Biden to travel to Canada in late March

President Biden will travel to Ottawa, Canada, from March 23-24 to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address the Canadian Parliament, the White House announced on Thursday.

The first lady will join the president on the trip later this month, which is focused on the U.S.-Canada partnership and promoting “our shared security, shared prosperity, and shared values,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden and Trudeau will discuss defense cooperation and modernizing the North American Aerospace Defense Command, as well as strengthening supply chain resilience, climate change, and accelerating the clean energy transition.

They plan to discuss the instability in Haiti and the war in Ukraine, as well as address the synthetic opioid crisis and the “irregular migration” in the region, according to the statement.

Biden’s trip to Canada comes as he has tried to show he is focused on fentanyl coming into the U.S. and the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The president had met with Trudeau in January in Mexico City for a summit with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador; migration was also a top focus at that summit.