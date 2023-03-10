COVID and health policy press aide to leave White House

Assistant White House press secretary Kevin Munoz, who worked on messaging on the coronavirus pandemic and other health policy issues, is set to leave his post.

Munoz will leave later this month, a White House official confirmed to The Hill. In his role, he worked on COVID-19 issues from vaccinations and boosters to mask mandates and congressional funding. CNN first reported his departure on Friday.

He also worked on abortion issues in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, as well as messaging during the baby formula shortage and the mpox outbreak.

Munoz has been a staple of the White House press team since the beginning of the administration. Before that, he worked as the Florida press secretary and Nevada press secretary for President Biden’s 2020 campaign.

He was an early campaign staffer for Biden, starting in August 2019 during the Democratic primary. Former White House communications director Kate Bedingfield had quipped that he is a “Florida man,” and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki deemed him “Doctor Munoz.”

Munoz’s departure comes ahead of the 2024 campaign, and although Biden hasn’t officially announced his plans to seek reelection, he has said he intends to run.

Earlier this week, the White House added two veteran House aides to its legislative affairs shop, and the State Department announced that its spokesperson Ned Price will step down from his role to transition to working directly for Secretary Antony Blinken.