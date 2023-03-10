trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House blasts ‘shameful, hateful and dangerous’ attacks on LGBTQ community

by Brett Samuels - 03/10/23 4:08 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 03/10/23 4:08 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Greg Nash
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The White House on Friday condemned what it called “shameful, hateful and dangerous” attacks on the LGBTQ community, and transgender people in particular, pointing to comments from a speaker at a major conservative conference last week and a barrage of bills introduced in GOP-led state legislatures.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke at Friday’s briefing about the rhetoric and legislation targeting transgender people, pointing to a speech given at the Conservative Political Action Conference by Michael Knowles in which he said “transgenderism must be eradicated from public life.”

“It started with a speaker at a conservative conference calling for the eradication of transgender people, language that not a single national Republican leader has condemned,” Jean-Pierre said.

She highlighted that Republicans in Iowa and Tennessee have called for legislation attacking gay marriage, while in Florida GOP lawmakers have introduced a slew of bills to roll back the rights of LGBTQ communities.

Those bills are part of a larger trend, with Jean-Pierre noting more than 450 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced at the state level in the first 70 days of the year.

“The same leaders that tout freedom apparently don’t extend their love for freedom if they disagree with who you are, who you love, or how you parent,” Jean-Pierre said. “It’s government overreach at its worst, taking away rights from the vulnerable all to distract from a deeply unpopular agenda that caters to the ultra-rich.”

Jean-Pierre vowed the Biden administration would continue to support members of the LGBTQ community.

President Biden last year signed a sweeping executive order aimed at protecting LGBTQ youth from a raft of conservative state laws and addressing barriers they face to health care and housing.

In his State of the Union address last month, Biden called on Congress to pass the Equality Act to “ensure LGBTQ Americans, especially transgender young people, can live with safety and dignity.”

Tags Biden Biden administration CPAC Equality Act Florida Iowa Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre LGBTQ community Tennessee transgender

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Youngkin calls for gender-neutral bathrooms after question from transgender ...
  2. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  3. 5 things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
  4. McConnell’s hospitalization raises questions for GOP’s future
  5. Manchin says he won’t advance Biden lands nominee
  6. Freedom Caucus chair fires back at Biden: ‘Smear-and-fear campaign’
  7. 5 key figures in the Manhattan DA’s Trump probe
  8. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  9. Santos accused of orchestrating credit card skimming operation
  10. ‘Disrespected’: 9th grader’s parents suing over Pledge of Allegiance ...
  11. Biden goes after Freedom Caucus in remarks on economy
  12. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  13. Maxwell Frost: Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 coverage makes ‘people feel like ...
  14. Stewart hits Petraeus over US military complex: Lost wars and ‘Pentagon got a ...
  15. 5 takeaways from the February jobs report
  16. Bestselling writer Jodi Picoult denounces Florida book ban
  17. Freedom Caucus lays out spending cut demands for debt limit
  18. Mexican cartel issues apparent apology, turns over five ‘kidnappers’ of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video