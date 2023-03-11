trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s

by Jared Gans - 03/11/23 9:23 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/11/23 9:23 AM ET
This artist rendering provided by the U.S. Air Force shows the new livery design for the new Air Force One, selected by President Joe Biden. (U.S. Air Force via AP)

President Biden has selected a new design for Air Force One after discarding the one former President Trump chose during his administration. 

An Air Force release from Friday states that Biden has chosen a design for the “Next Air Force One,” which will be a VC-25B aircraft, that will resemble the design for the current VC-25A aircraft for the next iteration. 

The release states the new design will account for the VC-25B being larger than the VC-25A and have three main differences. 

It will have a light blue tone on the bottom of the plane that is “slightly deeper” than the current “robin’s egg blue.” It will also use a darker blue in the area surrounding the cockpit and not include a polished metal section because the skin alloy on modern commercial aircrafts do not allow it. 

The release states the VC-25A has faced gaps in its capabilities and rising maintenance costs and some of its parts have become obsolete. The new VC-25B will have upgrades in electrical power, a mission communications system, a medical facility, an executive interior, a system for self-defense and autonomous ground operations capabilities. 

Biden’s decision comes after his administration set aside the design that former President Trump chose for Air Force One that featured a red, white and blue color scheme. A review from the Air Force determined Trump’s design would raise costs and take more time for the updated aircrafts that were already behind schedule. 

Trump discarded a robin’s egg blue and white design from the Kennedy administration at the time he made his decision. 

The Air Force release states that the VC-25B aircraft delivery is expected in 2027, and the second one is expected in 2028. It said the military branch is prepared to keep the VC-25A aircraft available and operational until the VC-25Bs are ready. 

The current VC-25A planes have carried every president since George H.W. Bush. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Air Force One Air Force One design Biden Donald Trump Joe Biden VC-25A VC-25B

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  2. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  3. Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
  4. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  5. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  6. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  7. Santos denies organizing alleged credit card scam, claims he did nothing ‘of ...
  8. 5 things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
  9. McConnell’s hospitalization raises questions for GOP’s future
  10. Former congressman convicted of insider trading
  11. Youngkin calls for gender-neutral bathrooms after question from transgender ...
  12. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  13. Three in Texas sued for wrongful death after allegedly helping woman obtain ...
  14. Atmospheric river forces evacuations, leaves 2 dead in California
  15. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  16. How America actually taxes the affluent
  17. ‘Disrespected’: 9th grader’s parents suing over Pledge of Allegiance ...
  18. Unrepentant US health agencies issue more bizarre directives
Load more

Video

See all Video