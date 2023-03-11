Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
President Biden has selected a new design for Air Force One after discarding the one former President Trump chose during his administration.
An Air Force release from Friday states that Biden has chosen a design for the “Next Air Force One,” which will be a VC-25B aircraft, that will resemble the design for the current VC-25A aircraft for the next iteration.
The release states the new design will account for the VC-25B being larger than the VC-25A and have three main differences.
It will have a light blue tone on the bottom of the plane that is “slightly deeper” than the current “robin’s egg blue.” It will also use a darker blue in the area surrounding the cockpit and not include a polished metal section because the skin alloy on modern commercial aircrafts do not allow it.
The release states the VC-25A has faced gaps in its capabilities and rising maintenance costs and some of its parts have become obsolete. The new VC-25B will have upgrades in electrical power, a mission communications system, a medical facility, an executive interior, a system for self-defense and autonomous ground operations capabilities.
Biden’s decision comes after his administration set aside the design that former President Trump chose for Air Force One that featured a red, white and blue color scheme. A review from the Air Force determined Trump’s design would raise costs and take more time for the updated aircrafts that were already behind schedule.
Trump discarded a robin’s egg blue and white design from the Kennedy administration at the time he made his decision.
The Air Force release states that the VC-25B aircraft delivery is expected in 2027, and the second one is expected in 2028. It said the military branch is prepared to keep the VC-25A aircraft available and operational until the VC-25Bs are ready.
The current VC-25A planes have carried every president since George H.W. Bush.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
