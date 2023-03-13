trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden says he’ll speak to China’s Xi soon

by Brett Samuels - 03/13/23 6:15 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 03/13/23 6:15 PM ET
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia. Biden says Chinese counterpart Xi has agreed to resume crucial talks on climate between the two countries. The Chinese and U.S. leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Biden on Monday said he plans to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping soon, as the White House increasingly signals its willingness to have the two leaders connect amid heightened tensions.

Biden was asked during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in San Diego, Calif., whether he’d speak to Xi soon and responded, “yes.” Biden would not provide any more specifics on when they’d talk.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan earlier Monday told reporters the White House is expecting Biden and Xi to have a conversation now that the National People’s Congress, an annual legislative convention, has ended.

“So, at some point in the coming period — I can’t give you a date, because there’s no date set — but President Biden has indicated his willingness to have a telephone conversation with President Xi once they’re back and in stride coming off of the National People’s Congress,” Sullivan said aboard Air Force One.

Biden and Xi have not spoken since the U.S. military last month shot down a Chinese spy balloon near the coast of South Carolina after it traversed a swath of the continental United States. After detecting that balloon, U.S. officials detailed how the Chinese had a large-scale balloon surveillance program, and said other balloons had entered U.S. airspace in recent years but were not detected at the time.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have also been heightened amid reports China is considering providing aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Biden administration officials have said they have yet to see any indication that China has in fact provided any aid.

Biden was in San Diego on Monday with Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to announce an agreement to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines and increase submarine patrols in an effort to bolster the defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific as a counter to China. The president brushed off the suggestion that the announcement would be viewed by China as an act of aggression.

Tags Biden Jake Sullivan Xi Jinping

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  2. Jean-Pierre calls for Pence to apologize for Buttigieg, postpartum depression ...
  3. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  4. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  5. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  6. Here’s who is paying to restore Silicon Valley, Signature Bank deposits
  7. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Pence’s paternity leave joke: ‘Where would ...
  8. McConnell discharged from hospital, won’t return to Senate immediately   
  9. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  10. If Biden doesn’t run, would Bernie be the best alternative?
  11. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  12. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  13. Australia gains submarines, more patrols to counter China in deal with US, UK
  14. $201 cardboard box among Silicon Valley Bank-branded items for sale on eBay
  15. Five things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank takeover
  16. Jimmy Kimmel jabs Tucker Carlson at Oscars over Jan. 6 tapes
  17. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions
  18. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
Load more

Video

See all Video