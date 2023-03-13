Biden says he plans to go to Northern Ireland for Good Friday Agreement anniversary 

President Biden on Monday said he plans to go to Northern Ireland for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next month.

“It’s my intention to go to Northern Ireland and the Republic [of Ireland].” Biden told reporters while in San Diego, Calif., for a deal to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

The president’s comments came before a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is in California to formalize the AUKUS security agreement along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Sunak, at the start of his meeting with Biden, told the president he hopes he will commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

“It’s great pleasure to be here and I look forward to our conversations and also importantly, we invite you to Northern Ireland, which hopefully you will be able to do — so we can commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. I know it’s something very special and personal to you. We’d love to have you,” Sunak said to Biden.

Biden replied, “Twenty-five years. It seems like yesterday. Like yesterday. Thank you.”

The Good Friday Agreement was struck on April 10, 1998, between former British and Irish prime ministers Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern and former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell (D-Maine). Biden, who often touts his Irish heritage, has been a longtime supporter of the peace deal.

Sunak told reporters on Sunday that he planned to invite Biden to Northern Ireland for the anniversary and that he hoped the president will accept his invitation. The Guardian had previously reported on Biden’s plans to visit Belfast next month.

The agreement ended the conflict between Ireland and Northern Ireland, often called “The Troubles.” The U.K.’s exit from the European Union, though, has sparked renewed concerns about the possibility of a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, upsetting the agreement that has maintained peace for over two decades.

Biden reiterated his commitment to the agreement last September in a meeting with former Prime Minister Liz Truss after she backed the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which critics say would risk violating international law by suspending parts of the agreement.

Sunak won a leadership contest to become prime minister in October, replacing Truss, who resigned from her role after just 45 days in office.