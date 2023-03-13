trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden says Carter asked him to do his eulogy

by Alex Gangitano - 03/13/23 11:10 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 03/13/23 11:10 PM ET
Now-President Biden, former President Carter and now-first lady Jill Biden
Photo by Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Now-President Biden, former President Carter and now-first lady Jill Biden are seen at the 2008 Democratic National Convention at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

President Biden said Monday that former President Carter, who is in hospice care, has asked him to deliver his eulogy when he dies.

“I spent time with Jimmy Carter, and it’s finally caught up with him, but they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough,” Biden said at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.

“He asked me to do his eulogy,” he added.

The president then appeared to catch himself for sharing the information, saying, “Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that.” 

Biden was speaking to about 40 guests at a fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., alongside Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), while on a three-day trip to California and Nevada.

Carter, the 39th U.S. president, entered home hospice care in Plains, Ga., on Feb. 19. At 98 years old, he is the longest-living American president.

Carter’s niece said on Feb. 27 that Carter still has “some time in him.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she didn’t have any calls to announce when asked earlier this month if Biden and Carter had spoken since the former president entered hospice care, adding, “when it’s time and appropriate, certainly that conversation will happen.”

“They’ve known each other since 1976. It’s a relationship that has spanned many, many decades,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden was the first elected official outside of Georgia to endorse Carter for president in 1976. In 2020, Carter called the fellow Democrat his “first and most effective supporter in the Senate,” as well as a loyal and dedicated friend in his own presidential endorsement.

Tags Biden Jimmy Carter

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  2. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  3. Trump suggests Pence to blame for Jan. 6 violence after former VP’s criticism
  4. Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
  5. Market-watchers keep close eye on First Republic as banking fallout continues
  6. Police launch manhunt for ex-Hogan chief of staff after failure to appear in ...
  7. Here’s who is paying to restore Silicon Valley, Signature Bank deposits
  8. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  9. Jean-Pierre calls for Pence to apologize for Buttigieg, postpartum depression ...
  10. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  11. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  12. Biden says Carter asked him to do his eulogy
  13. If Biden doesn’t run, would Bernie be the best alternative?
  14. China has three roads to Taiwan: The US must block them all
  15. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  16. Jodi Picoult doubles down against Florida book bans in new op-ed
  17. GOP Oversight chairman subpoenas Hunter Biden associates’ bank records
  18. McConnell discharged from hospital, won’t return to Senate immediately   
Load more

Video

See all Video