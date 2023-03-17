trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Special counsel subpoenaed dozens of Mar-a-Lago staff, aides in classified documents probe: CNN

by Julia Shapero - 03/17/23 8:16 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/17/23 8:16 AM ET

The special counsel investigating former President Trump’s handling of classified documents has subpoenaed at least two dozen people from his Mar-a-Lago resort in connection with the probe, including several members of the staff of the Florida estate, according to CNN.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Trump-related cases, has reportedly subpoenaed restaurant servers and a housekeeper from Mar-a-Lago, as well as a staff member who was seen on security footage helping move boxes from a storage room.

Several of the former president’s attorneys and aides have also been subpoenaed to testify before the federal grand jury in the probe, CNN reported.

The network reported on Thursday that communications aide Margo Martin appeared before the grand jury in the case in Washington, D.C.

Some 300 classified documents have been recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence since he left office. About 100 of these documents were found during an FBI search of the property last August, which was conducted amid concerns that the former president had not fully complied with an earlier subpoena to turn over all remaining classified materials.

Tags classified documents Donald Trump Jack Smith Jack Smith Justice Department Mar-a-Lago Merrick Garland special counsel

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  2. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  3. Sen. Cassidy to Yellen at hearing: ‘That’s a lie’ 
  4. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  5. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  6. Trump hits DeSantis for payments to ‘non-entity’ conservative satire site ...
  7. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  8. Charter school movement divided over religious Oklahoma proposal
  9. Hunter Biden files countersuit against laptop repair shop owner
  10. New Jan. 6 footage shows Grassley just feet away from rioters, Chansley
  11. Deb Haaland in difficult spot after Biden approves Alaska drilling
  12. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  13. Trump holds just three-point lead over DeSantis among Florida Republicans in ...
  14. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  15. Ex-Theranos exec finds way to delay start of prison sentence
  16. GOP attacks on woke America are ‘hypocrisy of the highest order’
  17. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  18. Contemporary America is modeling the worst of Depression-era Germany
Load more

Video

See all Video