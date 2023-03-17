White House says union membership among federal employees rose by 80,000 in one year

The White House said on Friday that union membership among federal employees increased by about 80,000 workers in the past year, amid the administration’s push on workers’ rights.

The Biden administration’s task force on worker organizing and empowerment, led by Vice President Harris, also touted a 53 percent increase in petitions for union representation and an increase of 273,000 in union membership overall.

Support for unions has also increased, reaching its highest rating since 1965. A 2022 Gallup poll found that 71 percent of Americans approve of labor unions, a number that has been steadily increasing over the years after a low of 48 percent in 2009.

The White House task force, which was created “to reduce barriers to worker organizing and position the federal government as a model employer,” has sought to ensure that federal grant money is tied to quality job standards, inform employees with “Know Your Rights” campaigns and remove limitations on organizing on federal property, according to a press release.

Biden, who vowed during his 2020 campaign to be “the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen,” has earned much praise from union leaders throughout his presidency. However, a rail dispute late last year has cast a shadow over his legacy on the issue.

The president signed a resolution from Congress in December that imposed an agreement between rail companies and workers to prevent a rail strike. The deal, opposed by four of the 12 rail unions, did not include sought-after sick leave provisions.