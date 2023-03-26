trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

US ‘deeply concerned’ after Netanyahu sacks Israel’s defense minister

by Lauren Sforza - 03/26/23 8:43 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/26/23 8:43 PM ET
President Biden
Annabelle Gordon
President Biden speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony for Ret. U.S. Army Colonel Paris Davis in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The Biden administration is “deeply concerned” about ongoing tensions in Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired the country’s defense minister on Sunday.

“We are deeply concerned by today’s developments out of Israel, which further underscore the urgent need for compromise,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement Sunday.

Netanyahu has backed controversial judicial reforms that would allow the government to overrule Supreme Court decisions and give the executive more power to appoint justices.

He sacked Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday, after Gallant became the first member of his cabinet to speak out about the proposal and urged a delay in implementing the reforms. The sacking sparked outrage across Israel as protesters flocked to the streets to denounce the move.

The statement from Watson urged Israeli leaders to “find a compromise as soon as possible,” calling it the “best path forward for Israel and all of its citizens.” 

The statement reiterated the U.S. support for Israel, but emphasized that any changes to a democratic system should have broad popular support.

“As the President recently discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu, democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship,” the spokesperson said. “Democratic societies are strengthened by checks and balances, and fundamental changes to a democratic system should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support.”

This proposal has prompted international criticism, as U.S. lawmakers have voiced their concerns about the proposed judicial plan.

Israel consul general Asaf Zamir announced his resignation on Sunday, saying he is becoming “increasingly concerned” with the polices of Israel’s government. He specifically noted that Netanyahu’s decision to fire Gallant “convinced” him to step down.

“The political situation in Israel has reached a critical point, and I feel a deep sense of responsibility and moral obligation to stand up for what is right and to fight for the democratic values that I hold dear,” Zamir wrote in a statement.

Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin Netanyahu Biden Israel Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  2. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  3. Attorney says Trump ‘assumed’ he would be arrested: ‘He was reacting ...
  4. Italian mayor defends Florida principal forced out over ‘David’ statue
  5. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  6. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  7. Ocasio-Cortez posts first TikTok in support of the app, says ban ‘doesn’t ...
  8. State of emergency declared in Georgia after tornadoes hit South
  9. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
  10. Lofgren says Trump rhetoric around Bragg case ‘more overt and blatant’ than ...
  11. DeSantis tops Trump in Iowa, ties in New Hampshire head-to-head primary: poll
  12. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  13. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  14. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  15. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  16. Trump-Fox relationship takes warmer turn with Hannity interview
  17. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  18. Trump opens campaign rally with song featuring Jan. 6 defendants
Load more

Video

See all Video