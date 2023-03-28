Biden calls Nashville police chief, officers who responded to school attack

President Biden on Tuesday spoke to the Nashville police chief and two Metro police officers who responded to the elementary school shooting the day prior, thanking them for their response.

The president talked to officers Michael Collazo and Rex Engelbert, the police officers who have been credited with confronting and killing the shooter. Biden thanked them “for their bravery and quick response,” according to the White House.

He also separately spoke with Nashville Police Chief John Drake, who has been tasked with detailing to the public the events surrounding the shooting. Biden spoke to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) and Nashville Mayor John Cooper (D) about the shooting on Monday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, Collazo’s and Engelbert’s body camera footage was released, showing the moment officers found the shooter. Collazo is a nine-year veteran of the police department, Engelbert is a four-year veteran and the two have been hailed as heroes on social media, The Tennessean reported.

The shooting took place at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, with a 28-year-old opening fire and killing three children — all 9 years old — and three adults before being fatally shot by police. The shooter, identified as Audrey Hale, moved through the school armed with three guns, two of which were assault-type weapons.

Biden on Tuesday argued that he can’t do much more to curb gun violence other than plead with Congress to act, blaming lawmakers for their lack of legislation to ban assault weapons.

“There’s a moral price to pay for inaction,” the president said.