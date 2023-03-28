trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden calls Nashville police chief, officers who responded to school attack

by Alex Gangitano - 03/28/23 5:52 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 03/28/23 5:52 PM ET
Families leave a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023 after several children were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. (AP Photo/John Amis)

President Biden on Tuesday spoke to the Nashville police chief and two Metro police officers who responded to the elementary school shooting the day prior, thanking them for their response.

The president talked to officers Michael Collazo and Rex Engelbert, the police officers who have been credited with confronting and killing the shooter. Biden thanked them “for their bravery and quick response,” according to the White House. 

He also separately spoke with Nashville Police Chief John Drake, who has been tasked with detailing to the public the events surrounding the shooting. Biden spoke to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) and Nashville Mayor John Cooper (D) about the shooting on Monday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, Collazo’s and Engelbert’s body camera footage was released, showing the moment officers found the shooter. Collazo is a nine-year veteran of the police department, Engelbert is a four-year veteran and the two have been hailed as heroes on social media, The Tennessean reported.

The shooting took place at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, with a 28-year-old opening fire and killing three children — all 9 years old — and three adults before being fatally shot by police. The shooter, identified as Audrey Hale, moved through the school armed with three guns, two of which were assault-type weapons.

Biden on Tuesday argued that he can’t do much more to curb gun violence other than plead with Congress to act, blaming lawmakers for their lack of legislation to ban assault weapons.

“There’s a moral price to pay for inaction,” the president said.

Tags Biden Bill Lee John Cooper

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  2. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  3. Tennessee Republican responds to school shooting: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’
  4. Dominion, Fox News want testimony from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity
  5. Putin takes ‘nuclear blackmail’ to new level with Belarus plans
  6. Files show Ivana Trump was under counterintelligence inquiry: report
  7. Defense chief slams Tuberville’s hold on Pentagon nominees over abortion ...
  8. Adnan Syed murder conviction reinstated
  9. Mexico is moving to power California and Arizona. But who will pay for it? 
  10. Florida Democratic chair files ethics complaint against DeSantis over retreat
  11. Dems push back on GOP fentanyl claims during hearing with Mayorkas 
  12. Trump says he feels like Elvis after Jan. 6 choir song hits number one on the ...
  13. Trump shakes off classified documents probe, dodges question on whether he ...
  14. Christie says ‘it’s not going to end nicely’ for Trump
  15. White House raises pressure on GOP lawmakers to take action on guns
  16. Trump says that ‘his people’ did not post photo of him threatening Bragg ...
  17. Country music stars speak out after Nashville school shooting
  18. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
Load more

Video

See all Video