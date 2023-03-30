trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Kirby: White House working to gain access to detained Wall Street Journal reporter

by Alex Gangitano - 03/30/23 1:09 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 03/30/23 1:09 PM ET
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that the Biden administration is working to gain access to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia on charges of espionage.

“We’re doing everything we can right now to learn more about Evan’s detention; we’re doing everything we can to try to gain consular access to him. And we’re going to keep doing everything we can to keep his family informed as we learn more,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“We’re doing the best we can to glean as much information as possible. And certainly … to get access to Evan, that’s where our heads are,” he added.

Gershkovich was arrested by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, in Yekaterinburg, located in the Ural Mountains, where he was allegedly trying to gain access to classified information, according to Russian authorities. The Journal rejected the allegations that Gershkovich was conducting espionage.

Kirby said the U.S. had no “heads up” and was not aware that the Russians would target reporters ahead of Gershkovich’s arrest. The Journal reported that his detention was the first since the Cold War of an American journalist in Russia.

“It’s too soon to know or to be able to indicate that this is some sort of larger movement afoot here. We’re focused on Evan. We’re focused on … getting consular access to him as soon as we can so that we can access for ourselves the condition that he is in and we can keep his family informed,” he said. “We’re going to try to get access to him again as soon as possible.”

President Biden was briefed Thursday morning about Gershkovich’s detention, Kirby said. Representatives from the Journal spoke with officials from the White House and State Department on Wednesday evening and the Biden administration has also been in touch with Gershkovich’s family, according to the White House.

When asked if there is a concern that Russia was encouraged to arrest more high-profile Americans after basketball star Brittney Griner was released in a prisoner swap, Kirby said that Russian President Vladimir Putin detaining foreigners is not new. 

“Sadly, this is not a new tactic for Mr. Putin and for Russian officials to detain foreigners and in particular, Americans,” he said. 

“It’s not new for them to detain Americans and it’s certainly not new for Mr. Putin to strike back against a free and independent press,” he later added.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement echoed Kirby’s comments that the targeting of Americans was unacceptable. The White House also warned Americans against traveling to Russia.

Tags Biden Brittney Griner Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  2. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  5. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  6. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over school shooting comments
  7. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  8. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  9. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  10. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  11. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  12. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  13. Gisele Barreto Fetterman pushes back on ‘power hungry wife’ description
  14. Russia is burning out of control on Putin’s watch
  15. DeSantis-picked state board says Disney stripped its powers
  16. GOP downplays importance of budget with debt ceiling looming
  17. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  18. GOP lawmaker decries state bill that could execute a woman over an abortion
Load more

Video

See all Video