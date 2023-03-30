trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Almost 8 in 10 would oppose raising full Social Security retirement age: poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/30/23 1:37 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/30/23 1:37 PM ET
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 14: In this photo illustration, a Social Security card sits alongside checks from the U.S. Treasury on October 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Social Security Administration announced recipients will receive an annual cost of living adjustment of 5.9%, the largest increase since 1982. The larger increase is aimed at helping to offset rising inflation. (Photo illustration by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans said in a new poll that they would oppose the federal government raising the full retirement age for Social Security from 67 to 70. 

In a new Quinnipiac University poll published Thursday 78 percent of respondents said they would oppose the move, while 17 percent of those surveyed said they would support it. 

In the survey, 77 percent of Republican respondents said they would oppose raising the full retirement age for social security, while 81 percent of Democrat respondents and 75 percent of independent respondents also agree with the same sentiment. 

In contrast, 18 percent of Republican respondents, 17 percent of Democrat respondents, and 16 percent of independent respondents said they would support the government raising the social security retirement age, according to the poll. 

The poll comes as Democrats and Republicans have debated on the country’s safety-net programs, such as Social Security and Medicare. 

Republicans have proposed a series of changes to the programs that include raising the required retirement age, reducing benefits for wealthier seniors, and tweaking the cost-of-living adjustments to produce long-term government savings. 

The recent battle started brewing after President Biden called out Republicans in his State of the Union address last month for wanting to sunset both Social Security and Medicare programs. 

Social Security, along with Medicare and Medicaid, makes up for nearly half of the entire federal budget, with a total annual price tag of $2.7 trillion.

When asked whether they would support raising the full retirement age for Social Security from 67 to 70 if it meant that benefits would last longer, 62 percent of respondents said they would still oppose the measure, while 30 percent of those surveyed said otherwise. 

The Quinnipiac poll of 1,795 U.S. adults was conducted March 9-13 and has an overall margin of error of 2.3 percentage points.

Tags Biden Quinnipiac University Quinnipiac University Polls social security Social Security Social Security debate in the United States

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  2. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  5. Joint Base Andrews on lockdown following report of active shooter
  6. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over remarks that nothing will ...
  7. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  8. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  9. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  10. Christie ‘tired’ of hearing Trump grievances
  11. McCarthy offers to make Biden ‘soft food’ lunch if he will meet on debt ...
  12. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  13. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  14. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  15. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  16. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  17. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  18. DeSantis-picked state board says Disney stripped its powers
Load more

Video

See all Video