trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House defends ‘respectful’ relationship with Manchin after senator’s blistering op-ed

by Brett Samuels - 03/30/23 3:34 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 03/30/23 3:34 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Greg Nash
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The White House on Thursday downplayed any rift with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) after the senator penned an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal chastising the Biden administration for how it is implementing a key piece of legislation passed last year.

Manchin on Wednesday wrote that he was concerned the Inflation Reduction Act was not being used to pay down the national debt and improve energy security as intended. The senator argued that “the administration seems more determined than ever to pervert that law and abuse existing authorities to increase spending.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, asked Thursday about the op-ed, said officials have “a respectful, a productive relationship with Sen. Joe Manchin.”

She said the administration is “very proud of the Inflation Reduction Act,” saying it helps promote energy security, invests in manufacturing and reflects the administration’s values.

“We’re going to continue to work with Sen. Manchin on those shared priorities and values, including reducing the deficit and the permitting reform, which are both part of the president’s budget,” Jean-Pierre said. “Again, we are very proud of the work we’ve been able to do with the senator, and I’ll leave it there.”

Manchin, who is among the most conservative Democrats in the Senate, complained at length in Wednesday’s op-ed about how the Biden administration is implementing the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed with only Democratic votes last summer.

The senator claimed the White House is ignoring the law’s intent to expand fossil energy and is instead “redefining ‘domestic energy’ to increase clean-energy spending to potentially deficit-breaking levels. 

“The administration is attempting at every turn to implement the bill it wanted, not the bill Congress actually passed,” Manchin wrote. “Ignoring the debt and deficit implications of these actions as the time nears to raise the debt ceiling isn’t only wrong, it’s policy and political malpractice.”

Manchin and the White House have butted heads repeatedly during Biden’s first two years in office, with the senator raising concerns about government spending and opposing certain administration proposals. Given Democrats holding extremely narrow majorities in the Senate the past two years, Manchin’s vote carries significant weight.

Manchin has not said whether he will run for another Senate term in 2024.

Tags Biden Joe Manchin Karine Jean-Pierre

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
  2. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  3. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  4. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  5. Joint Base Andrews on lockdown following report of active shooter
  6. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  7. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  8. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  9. McCarthy offers to make Biden ‘soft food’ lunch if he will meet on debt ...
  10. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  11. McCarthy signals House GOP could pass debt limit bill alone if Biden doesn’t ...
  12. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over remarks that nothing will ...
  13. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  14. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  15. Five big questions if Trump gets indicted
  16. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  17. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  18. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
Load more

Video

See all Video