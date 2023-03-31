Biden to announce 30-day coverage of Mississippi emergency costs after deadly storms 

President Biden will travel to Mississippi on Friday to tour damage from deadly tornadoes and announce that the federal government will cover the full cost of the state’s emergency measures for the next month, a White House official said.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will visit Rolling Fork, Miss., where they will meet with state and local officials, as well as first responders and residents of the area. Tornadoes ripped through the area last week, killing more than 20 people and destroying buildings.

The federal funds will cover the full cost of the state’s efforts to remove debris, operate shelters and pay overtime to first responders for the next 30 days.

He will also announce that FEMA will open disaster recovery centers in four counties that were affected by the storm, a White House official said.

The Bidens will be joined by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R), Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker, among others, the White House said.

The president on Sunday declared an emergency to aid recovery and clean-up efforts in Mississippi, making federal funds available for a number of counties that were ravaged in the state. Multiple tornadoes ripped through Mississippi on Friday, with one of the more devastating ones striking 60 miles northeast of Jackson.

Biden on Saturday called Reeves, Hyde-Smith, Thompson and Sen. Roger WIcker (R-Miss.) to offer his support.