trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Mayorkas: ‘The number of people that are arriving at our border is at an extraordinary height’

by Julia Shapero - 03/31/23 5:13 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/31/23 5:13 PM ET
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas
Annabelle Gordon
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is seen during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a new interview that the number of people arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has reached an “extraordinary height.”

“The number of people that are arriving at our border is at an extraordinary height. There is no question about that,” Mayorkas told Sharyn Alfonsi in a forthcoming episode of “60 Minutes.”

“But that is not unique to the southern border of the United States,” he continued. “There is tremendous amount of movement throughout the hemisphere, and in fact throughout the world.”

Mayorkas has faced intense criticism from Republican lawmakers over his handling of the southern border, with some calling for his impeachment.

“I think that we face a very serious challenge in certain parts of the border,” the Homeland Security secretary acknowledged in the “60 Minutes” interview.

However, he declined to call the situation a crisis, as many GOP lawmakers have described it.

“I have tremendous faith in the people of the Department of Homeland Security, and a crisis speaks to me of a withdrawal from our mission,” Mayorkas said. “And we are only putting more force and more energy into it.”

Encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border increased substantially under President Biden, with Customs and Border Patrol reporting nearly 2.4 million encounters from October 2021 through September 2022.

However, the Biden administration’s new asylum policies aimed at discouraging Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants from traveling through Mexico seem to have eased the influx slightly. Between December and January, encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border dropped by nearly 100,000.

Tags Alejandro Mayorkas Alejandro Mayorkas Biden border security Department of Homeland Security US-Mexico border

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. George Soros responds to GOP attacks over Manhattan DA: ‘I don’t know him’
  2. Judge sends Dominion’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News to trial
  3. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  4. Graham: Trump should ‘smash some windows’ on way to DA’s office 
  5. Watch: Jet forced to make emergency landing after losing part of wing in air
  6. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  7. Here’s what 2024 Republicans have said about Trump’s indictment
  8. California snowpack climbs to all-time high, more winter weather on the way
  9. Bragg warns GOP effort to oversee ongoing Trump case is ‘dangerous ...
  10. Standing next to Harris, Zambian president weighs in on Trump charges
  11. Florida transgender bathroom bill passes committee
  12. 9th Navy sailor assigned to coastal Virginia dies by suicide in little over a ...
  13. Trump’s historic indictment: Five takeaways
  14. Trump to travel to New York Monday ahead of Tuesday arraignment
  15. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  16. Scarborough mocks Graham’s call for Trump support: He ‘knows what a bad man ...
  17. Republicans divided over tackling Medicare Advantage overpayments
  18. READ: Trump's response to indictment in hush money case
Load more

Video

See all Video