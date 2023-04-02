trending:

Administration

Biden approves Arkansas disaster declaration after recent tornadoes

by Julia Mueller - 04/02/23 3:44 PM ET
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

President Biden on Sunday approved a disaster declaration for Arkansas after tornadoes ripped through the South and Midwest, killing at least five people in the state.

“Jill and I are praying for everyone impacted by the devastating storms this weekend. While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know families across America are mourning the loss of loved ones, desperately waiting for news of others fighting for their lives, and sorting through the rubble of their homes and businesses,” Biden said in a statement. 

“There’s nothing we can do to heal the hole left in the hearts of far too many families who lost loved ones this weekend, but we will be there every step of the way as they rebuild and recover.” 

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) had declared a state of emergency on Friday and activated the state’s National Guard after dozens of residents were injured by the tornadoes. Confirmed or suspected tornadoes ravaged parts of 11 states, killing at least nine people in Tennessee, five in Indiana and four in Illinois, according to the Associated Press. 

The president said Sunday that he’s spoken with Sanders and the mayors of Little Rock and Wynne to “let them know that my administration will do everything we can to help, as long as it takes.”

Biden’s move also allows federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts and makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the state’s Cross, Lonoke, and Pulaski counties, as well as to eligible governments and nonprofits for emergency work. 

Additional counties may be included after further damage assessments are completed, and additional assistance could be made available, the White House said.

