trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

50 percent in new poll say charges against Trump are serious

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/02/23 3:59 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/02/23 3:59 PM ET
FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Half of respondents in a new poll said the charges against former President Trump are serious after the former president was indicted in New York City following an investigation into an alleged hush money payment to an adult film star.

Fifty percent of respondents in an ABC News/Ipsos poll published Sunday said the charges against Trump are serious, compared to 35 percent who said the charges aren’t that serious at all. 

The indictment, which remains sealed, revolves around an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) into a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels shortly before the election. Daniels alleges she was paid to keep quiet about an affair with the former president, which Trump denies.

The Associated Press reported on Saturday that Trump is facing at least one felony charge in his hush-money case. 

Forty-five percent of respondents said that Trump should have been charged with a crime in the case, while 32 percent said no charges should have been brought and 23 percent said they didn’t know.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said they believe the charges against Trump are politically motivated, with 32 percent saying they were not.

There was a stark divide along party lines. Nearly eight in 10 Republican respondents said the charges against Trump are politically motivated, compared to 16 percent of Democrats and 48 percent of independents.

A New York grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday for his alleged role in organizing a hush money payment to Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. He is expected to appear for an arraignment on Tuesday.

Trump, who announced his third bid to run for president at his Mar-a-Lago estate in November, is now the first former president to face criminal charges.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll of 593 respondents was conducted from March 31 to April 1. The poll’s margin of error was 4.4 percentage points.

Tags ABC News Alvin Bragg Alvin Bragg Donald Trump Donald Trump indictment Ipsos Manhattan Manhattan district attorney's office New York Stormy Daniels Stormy Daniels Stormy Daniels–Donald Trump scandal

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  2. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  3. Manchin on House Republicans’ efforts to investigate Manhattan DA: ‘Can’t ...
  4. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  5. The Memo: Trump’s political woes with women deepen as Stormy Daniels reclaims ...
  6. Elon Musk slams New York Times after publication loses Twitter verification ...
  7. Barr: Trump should not testify in hush money case because ‘he lacks all self ...
  8. Chris Christie knocks DeSantis over potential Trump extradition: ‘Who the ...
  9. Haberman: Trump ‘extremely angry,’ family ‘rattled’ following indictment
  10. DeSantis faces political peril with Trump indictment
  11. House GOP Intelligence chair on Trump indictment: ‘Let the criminal process ...
  12. Fetterman outlines ‘downward spiral’ that led to depression diagnosis
  13. Native Americans used horses far earlier than historians had believed
  14. Psaki to Democrats on Trump indictment: ‘Stay out of it for now’
  15. What to expect at Trump’s arraignment Tuesday
  16. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Trump indictment
  17. The chip industry’s little-known global assembly line
  18. Federal judge blocks Tennessee law restricting drag shows
Load more

Video

See all Video